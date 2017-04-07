Uber rival Lyft steps up competition by getting $500m in new funding

For years, Lyft has trailed its larger rival Uber in the battle to conquer the ride-hailing market. More recently, Lyft has gotten a boost.

The smaller ride-hailing company has secured up to $500m (£402m) in a new round of funding that values Lyft at $6.9bn before the addition of new capital, according to two people briefed on the discussions who asked to remain anonymous because the details were confidential. The privately held company may raise an additional $100m, these people said.

The financing gave Lyft a $2.4bn increase in value since the company last raised money in 2016.

It was not immediately clear which investors were participating in the new financing. Lyft’s previous investors included venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.

A Lyft spokesman declined to comment on the financing, which was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

Lyft is being bolstered by the woes at Uber, which has been dealing with scandals involving the company’s workplace culture and aggressive leadership team.

A grass-roots movement to boycott Uber has sprung up around the country, with the hashtag #deleteuber spreading quickly across Twitter related to the company’s shortcomings.

Lyft has been trying to capitalise on the stumbles of its opponent. The company has shown investors a recent surge in ride requests, buoyed by Uber’s negative publicity. It has also presented itself as a kinder alternative to Uber.

The world’s most valuable brands







10 show all The world’s most valuable brands

















1/10 1st - Google Google replaced Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of $109.5bn, according to Brand Finance

2/10 2nd - Apple Apple’s brand value declined from $145.9bn to $107.1bn in 2016

3/10 3rd - Amazon Amazon's brand value rose from $69.6bn to $106.4bn in 2016 Amazon

4/10 4th - At&t Of the 40 telecoms brands in the ranking, AT&T in 2016 overtook Verizon as the most valuable brand rising to $87bn from $59.9bn the year before

5/10 5th - Microsoft Microsoft's brand value rose marginally from $67.3bn to $76.3bn in 2016

6/10 6th - Samsung Amazon's brand value rose from $58.6bn to $66.2bn

7/10 7th - Verizon Verizon's brand value inched up from $63.1bn to $65.9bn

8/10 8th - Walmart Walmart's brand value rose from $53.6bn to $62.5bn

9/10 9th - Facebook Facebook's brand value increased sharply from $34bn to just shy of $62bn

10/10 10th - ICBC ICBC saw its brand value rise to $47.8bn from $36.3bn. It was the most valuabe financial brand in the world in 2016 replacing Wells Fargo

In an interview with Time last month, Lyft’s president, John Zimmer, said of Uber’s problems: “We’re woke.” He added that Lyft, in contrast to Uber, was “a better boyfriend.”

Uber has rejected assertions that its business has been materially affected by its troubles. The company has said its growth over the first 10 weeks of 2017 was larger than the same period in 2016, and trips in less mature regions like Latin America were up 600 per cent from a year earlier.