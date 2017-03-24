A survey of more than 70 large, publicly-listed companies in the UK has revealed that businesses remain broadly confident, and firms are not making major changes to their strategies and operations as the UK creeps towards an uncertain, post-Brexit world.

An overwhelming 89 per cent of respondents to the study, which is conducted annually by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, said that Brexit had not changed their spending habits, with many stating that it is too early and too uncertain to determine the specific effects that splitting from the EU will have on their business.

“Nobody knows how things will change,” one of the respondents said. “But the lead time is long so we are confident that we can adapt as required.”

More than half of respondents, or 57 per cent, said that they anticipated the long-term effects of Brexit to be neutral on their business, with those expecting to see a negative or positive impact roughly equally split.

In the shorter term, companies were slightly less optimistic though. A total of 45 per cent said that they expected the impact to be neutral, while 41 per cent expect the impact to be negative initially.

“Brexit may cause short term choppy waters for businesses but there is a sense that business will revert to the mean over time,” one respondent said.

Another said that confidence in the longer term is reflective of the fact that “UK business is very fluid and the UK economy itself is flexible and better prepared structurally to deal with change”, compared to some other European economies.

Kristen Roberts, a partner in the law firm’s corporate debt financing business and one of the authors of the report, told the Independent in an interview that the resilience was both surprising but also encouraging.

“Psychologically, the shock of Brexit appears to have passed,” he said.

He added that companies were making informed and rational decisions about the possible implications of Brexit and avoiding “knee-jerk reactions”.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to trigger Article 50 next week, firing the starting shot to Brexit proceedings, but Mr Roberts said that this event was unlikely to change sentiment either.

“Article 50 in terms of business and Treasury is a bit of a red herring,” he said.

“There might be some reaction in currency markets but corporates are generally well-hedged.”

The findings of the Herbert Smith Freehills survey, which was conducted throughout February and March, chime with a report published by ratings agency Moody’s last week, also showing that credit implications of Brexit are likely to be modest and manageable for most UK companies.

Moody’s analysts wrote at the time that their base case is that the UK and the EU will eventually come to an agreement that “broadly mimics most — but not all — of current trading and regulatory arrangements”.

The Herbert Smith Freehills survey also found that around 40 per cent of businesses were generally unconcerned about their ability to raise debt over the next three years.

Respondents said that there were several factors that could hurt their ability to access debt markets, but the undercapitalisation of banks and an economic downturn in the Eurozone were both cited as more likely barriers than anything related directly to Brexit.

In fact, when asked whether financial institutions that they transact with had indicated to them that they will no longer be able to provide certain products after Brexit, a staggering 97 per cent of respondents said no.

But despite this resilience, the businesses questioned did show some signs of heightened caution—albeit more generally around the economic environment.

The survey showed that only 37 per cent of respondents were looking to increase debt levels this year, compared to 49 per cent who said that they were planning to so in last year’s survey.

Almost half also said that they anticipated that the cost of funding would go up this year.

Mr Roberts said that this is likely the result of banks becoming more conservative when it comes to financing.

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Last month, a report published by PwC argued that Brexit would likely prove to be little more than a bump in the road for the UK economy in the long run, and the country would likely successfully defend its spot as one of the world’s fastest growing developed economies in decades to come.

But some economic consultants and industry leaders have sounded warnings about certain sectors.

In January, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said that a failure by the UK to clinch adequate trade deals with the EU after Brexit “could damage UK automotive manufacturing beyond repair”.

Earlier in March the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said that almost 200,000 construction jobs could be slashed if Britain loses access to the European single market, jeopardising dealing a sharp blow to major UK cities’ global competitiveness.