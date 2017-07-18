UK inflation rate falls unexpectedly in June

The UK's inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 2.6 per cent in June according to the Office for National Statistics.

The rate was down 2.9 per cent in May, a nearly four year high. City of London analysts had expected the rate to remain steady in the month.

The pound dropped sharply to $1.3028, down 0.18 per cent on the day, in response to the figures, as many traders bet that the surprise slowdown would limit the likelihood of a rate hike next month by the Bank of England.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, was 2.4 per cent, down from the 2.6 per cent in May and also lower than the City consensus had expected.

Inflation had been rising sharply since last year's Brexit vote, mainly stemming from the 13 per cent slump in the pound in the wake of the referendum, which has sent import prices up dramatically.

