Unilever, the consumer goods giant behind brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite, has pledged to ensure that all of the plastic packaging from its product “is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025”.

Unilever has already committed to reducing the weight of packaging it uses by one third by 2020 but, Paul Polman, the group’s chief executive this weekend said the industry needs to do “much more” to help ensure it the environment is managed responsibly.

Mr Polman stressed that in order to tackle plastic waste it was vital that businesses and governments worked together.

He said: “To address the challenge of ocean plastic waste we need to work on systemic solutions – ones that stop plastics entering our waterways in the first place.

“We hope these commitments will encourage others in the industry to make collective progress towards ensuring that all of our plastic packaging is fully recyclable and recycled.

“We also need to work in partnership with governments and other stakeholders to support the development and scaling up of collection and reprocessing infrastructure which is so critical in the transition towards a circular economy,” in which all packaging can be reprocessed and reused. “Ultimately, we want all of the industry's plastic packaging to be fully circular.”

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF), which campaigns for the wider adoption of so-called circular economy models, just 14 per cent of the plastic packaging used globally makes its way to recycling plants, while 40 per cent ends up in landfill.

By 2050, the EMF estimates there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans.

The foundation is working with companies, including Unilever, to rethink and redesign packaging.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

The move came as Unilever on Monday joined with over 80 other large firms to call on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to step up support for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), arguing meeting the goals is “essential for long-term prosperity”.

The SDGs exist to give countries and companies a sure-fire way of prioritising their efforts to focus on the social, environmental and governance issues that need the most attention over the next 15 years.