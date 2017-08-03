Uniqlo launches experiment in selling clothes through vending machines

Travellers visiting US airports and pressed for time to shop will be able to buy and collect Uniqlo shirts and jackets at the touch of a vending machine button.

Reports suggest the Japanese fashion giant's first location for a buy-and-collect vending machine is at California's Oakland Airport.

The machine offers a selection of light jackets and shirts for both men and women.

Nine other locations in airports and shopping centres across the US have been touted for Uniqlo vending machines later this month, including major cities New York and Los Angeles.

Cutting the middle man may be a savvy route to cost-cutting from the Asian retailer as it struggles to gain a foothold in the US. In July this year, Uniqlo USA reported operating losses despite a small recovery from 2016, under what it called “new operational structure”.

Uniqlo also reported losses on its US-based premium denim labels this year, in what is perhaps a sign of American customers unfamiliar with the Japanese brand which performs well in Japan, China and Southeast Asia.

Uniqlo’s survival in the US has had its fare share of turbulent challenges. Earlier this year, the founder of the retail giant threatened to close its US operations if President Donald Trump imposed a border tax of up to 35 per cent on foreign goods.