Shares in United Continental Holdings are expected to fall around 5 per cent on Tuesday, based on futures trading contacts, as the company continues to draw fierce criticism for violently removing a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight so staff could take his seat.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and prompted outrage globally.

Shares in the company ended Monday around 0.9 per cent higher while the broader S&P 500 benchmark ended the day little changed.

If United's shares do fall as much as predicted when they open at 09:30am local New York time, the slump could wipe as much as $1bn off the group's total market value.

The man who was removed from the flight said that he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients the next day.

He was filmed with blood flowing down his chin afterwards, saying: “I want to go home, I want to go home."