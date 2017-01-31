  1. News
Donald Trump divisive policies continue to roil global stocks and US dollar

The US currency was recently trading  lower against the euro and the pound

sally-yates.jpg
Mr Trump has fired the acting US attorney general after she told justice department lawyers not to defend his executive order banning entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Saul Loeb/Getty

The dollar remained under pressure and investors on edge on Tuesday, after US president Donald Trump fired acting US Attorney General Sally Yates in response to her publicly questioning whether his refugee and immigration ban was constitutional.

The US currency was recently trading slightly lower against the euro and the pound and around 0.3 per cent lower against Japan’s yen, which is broadly considered a relatively low-risk asset to hold during times of market uncertainty.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei stock index posted its largest daily decline since November. A strong yen tends to weigh on the Nikkei because of the many exporters listed in the index.

“We may only be 11 days into the first 100 days of the new Trump administration but one thing is becoming more apparent and that is that markets are going to be continually tested in the near term by the words and actions of President Trump,” said Craig Nicol, a credit analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Strategists at UniCredit wrote in a note that Mr Trump remains “a wild card”.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

  • 1/10 Trump and abortion

    Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March

    Getty

  • 2/10 Trump and abortion

    US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House

    Getty Images

  • 3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare'

    Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms

    Getty Images

  • 4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline

    Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation

    Getty Images

  • 5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline

    US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York

    Getty Images

  • 6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership

    Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC

    Getty

  • 7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall

    People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City

    Getty Images

  • 8/10 Trump and the media

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC

    Getty Images

  • 9/10 Trump and the media

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing

    Getty Images

  • 10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall

    A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border

    Getty Images

 

Major stock indexes on Wall Street, which had enjoyed a surge in the aftermath of Mr Trump’s election victory thanks to hopes that he would scale back regulation and slash taxes, suffered their biggest fall of the year on Monday.

Stocks in Europe were cautiously higher on Tuesday, having also fallen on Monday, buoyed by some solid corporate earnings from the likes of online retailer Ocado. 

