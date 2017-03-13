Mobile phone giant Vodafone has announced that it is creating 2,100 new customer service roles across the UK over the next two years, becoming the latest company to deliver a vote of confidence in post-Brexit Britain.

The world’s second biggest mobile operator said that the new roles would be based across the Midlands, North of England, Scotland and Wales, “underlining the company’s long-term commitment to UK investment and the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ vision”.

In a statement, the company said that the new roles would “enhance quality of service for Vodafone’s customers as part of [a] three-year £2bn investment programme in its UK network and services”.

Around 800 of the new jobs will be based at the company’s existing customer services centre in Manchester, around 150 will be created in Newark, more than 150 at Vodafone’s Stoke contact centre, and around 100 at its Glasgow contact centre.

MP Karen Bradley, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said that “Vodafone is one of our country’s great international success stories”.

She said that the move demonstrates Vodafone’s “confidence in the UK”.

Last month, Amazon said that it plans to expand its UK workforce by 5,000, taking its workforce in the country to more than 24,000, while Dyson said that it was opening a new site close to its Malmesbury headquarters, which will increase the group's footprint in the UK by tenfold.

In November last year Facebook announced plans to hire 500 extra workers in the UK when it opens a new office in London, increasing its workforce by half. Separately Google confirmed that it would build a new headquarters in London and create 3,000 jobs, while IBM and Asos have made similar commitments.