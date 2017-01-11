A rise in global income inequality, that already helped spur the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s election victory, are expected to shape world developments over the next decade, according to the World Economic Forum.

For a report published ahead of its annual summit in Davos next week, the WEF surveyed 750 risk experts and found that rising income and wealth disparity were cited as the most important trends in determining global developments over the next 10 years.

“This points to the need for reviving economic growth,” the report states. “But the growing mood of anti-establishment populism suggests we may have passed the stage where this alone would remedy fractures in society.”

Social polarisation and climate change were cited as second and third most important threats by respondents in the report.

“This year, environmental concerns are more prominent than ever,” the WEF says.

The WEF said that all of these trends, which already triggered political change in 2016, could exacerbate global risks this year. It urged world leaders to work together to avert further hardship and volatility in the coming decade.

Margareta Drzeniek-Hanouz, head of global competitiveness and risks at the World Economic Forum, said: “Urgent action is needed among leaders to identify ways to overcome political or ideological differences and work together to solve critical challenges.”

“The momentum of 2016 towards addressing climate change shows this is possible and offers hope that collective action at the international level aimed at resetting other risks could also be achieved.”

The WEF says that the unexpected triumphs in 2016 for the Leave campaign in the UK and Mr Trump’s victory in the race for the White House are the most high profile indicators of disruption and a febrile political environment.

The report also warns that society is not keeping pace with technological change. It found that of the 12 emerging technologies examined in the report, artificial intelligence and robotics had the greatest potential benefits, but also the greatest negative effects and need for better governance.

Cecilia Reyes, chief risk officer of Zurich Insurance Group, said: “We live in disruptive times where technological progress also creates challenges. Without proper governance and re-skilling of workers, technology will eliminate jobs faster than it creates them. “

“Governments can no longer provide historical levels of social protection and an anti-establishment narrative has gained traction, with new political leaders blaming globalisation for society’s challenges, creating a vicious cycle in which lower economic growth will only amplify inequality. Cooperation is essential to avoid the further deterioration of government finances and the exacerbation of social unrest.”

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The top 5 trends that will determine the future of the global economy over the next decade

1. Rising Income and wealth disparity

2. Changing climate

3. Increasing polarization of societies

4. Rising cyber dependency

5. Ageing population