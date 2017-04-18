The Chinese owner of Weetabix is selling the iconic cereal firm to US company Post Holdings, according to reports.
Citing a spokesman for the Chinese conglomerate, Reuters on Tuesday reported that the company was being sold by Bright Food Group for $1.8bn (£1.4bn).
Back in January, Reuters reported that Post Holdings was among four bidders vying for Weetabix, the other bidders being Associated British Food, Cereal Partners Worldwide and Italian pasta maker Barilla.
A spokesperson for Weetabix declined to comment.
Weetabix, which also makes Alpen cereal, Weetos and Oatibix, was family owned until 2003.
In 2012, Shanghai-headquartered Bright Foods Group bought a majority stake in the brand, but in December last year the owners reportedly hired banks to lead a sales process.
Bright Foods Group had hoped that Weetabix would help it crack the lucrative Asian market but, most of Weetabix’s sales still come from its much slower-growth home market.
