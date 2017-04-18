  1. News
Weetabix: Chinese conglomerate to sell iconic cereal brand to US company Post Holdings

Bright Foods Group had hoped that Weetabix would help it crack the lucrative Asian market 

Weetabix, which also makes Alpen cereal, Weetos and Oatibix, was family owned until 2003 Reuters

The Chinese owner of Weetabix is selling the iconic cereal firm to US company Post Holdings, according to reports.

Citing a spokesman for the Chinese conglomerate, Reuters on Tuesday reported that the company was being sold by Bright Food Group for $1.8bn (£1.4bn).

Back in January, Reuters reported that Post Holdings was among four bidders vying for Weetabix, the other bidders being Associated British Food, Cereal Partners Worldwide and Italian pasta maker Barilla.

A spokesperson for Weetabix declined to comment.

Weetabix, which also makes Alpen cereal, Weetos and Oatibix, was family owned until 2003.

In 2012, Shanghai-headquartered Bright Foods Group bought a majority stake in the brand, but in December last year the owners reportedly hired banks to lead a sales process.

Bright Foods Group had hoped that Weetabix would help it crack the lucrative Asian market but, most of Weetabix’s sales still come from its much slower-growth home market. 

