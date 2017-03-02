The chief executive of Yahoo will not receive a cash bonus and has offered to forgo stock awards thought to be worth millions after the company said that security breaches dating back to 2014 had compromised hundreds of millions of users’ personal data and dented earnings.

In an statement late Wednesday, the tech company said that in response to the breach and the way that it was dealt with internally, the board had decided not to award Marissa Mayer a cash bonus for 2016 and that she had also offered to waive the right to a sizeable annual equity award for this year—an offer that the board accepted.

It also said that Ronald Bell had resigned as the company’s general counsel and secretary on Wednesday as a result of his role in dealing with the incident.

“In late 2014, senior executives and relevant legal staff were aware that a state-sponsored actor had accessed certain user accounts by exploiting the company’s account management tool,” Yahoo said in the filing.

“The 2014 security incident was not properly investigated and analysed at the time, and the company was not adequately advised with respect to the legal and business risks associated with the 2014 security incident,” it added.

Yahoo has endured a turbulent few years and Ms Mayer has repeatedly come under fire for her handling of the 2014 breaches.

“When I learned in September 2016 that a large number of our user database files had been stolen, I worked with the team to disclose the incident to users, regulators, and government agencies,” Ms Mayer wrote in a blog post on Tumblr.

“However, I am the CEO of the company and since this incident happened during my tenure, I have agreed to forgo my annual bonus and my annual equity grant this year and have expressed my desire that my bonus be redistributed to our company’s hardworking employees.”

The world’s most valuable brands







10 show all The world’s most valuable brands

















1/10 1st - Google Google replaced Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of $109.5bn, according to Brand Finance

2/10 2nd - Apple Apple’s brand value declined from $145.9bn to $107.1bn in 2016

3/10 3rd - Amazon Amazon's brand value rose from $69.6bn to $106.4bn in 2016

4/10 4th - At&t Of the 40 telecoms brands in the ranking, AT&T in 2016 overtook Verizon as the most valuable brand rising to $87bn from $59.9bn the year before

5/10 5th - Microsoft Microsoft's brand value rose marginally from $67.3bn to $76.3bn in 2016

6/10 6th - Samsung Amazon's brand value rose from $58.6bn to $66.2bn

7/10 7th - Verizon Verizon's brand value inched up from $63.1bn to $65.9bn

8/10 8th - Walmart Walmart's brand value rose from $53.6bn to $62.5bn

9/10 9th - Facebook Facebook's brand value increased sharply from $34bn to just shy of $62bn

10/10 10th - ICBC ICBC saw its brand value rise to $47.8bn from $36.3bn. It was the most valuabe financial brand in the world in 2016 replacing Wells Fargo

Yahoo on Wednesday said that it had recorded expenses of $16m in relation to the security incidents in the year ended 31 December.

It also said that it expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be slightly higher than the amount reported in 2016.

Additional reporting by wires