Archbishop of Canterbury attacks Government for scrapping child refugee scheme

The Archbishop of Canterbury has criticised the Government for scrapping its child refugee scheme and called for it to be reinstated.

Justin Welby said the decision to row back on the pledge to take 3,000 unaccompanied children was "regrettable" and suggested the Government was on the same page as US president Donald Trump.

"We must resist and turn back the worrying trends we are seeing around the world, towards seeing the movement of desperate people are more of a threat to identity and security than an opportunity to do our duty," he said.

The Government last year pledged to take in 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees but yesterday during the Brexit debate quietly released a statement saying the number would now be 350.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd this morning defended abandoning the remainder of the children, arguing that the scheme's existence had acted as an "incentive" for children to become refugees and that councils would not be resourced to take more than 350.

Mr Welby said: "I was saddened and shocked to read in the ministerial statement released yesterday that only 350 children will be received under the regulations in the Dubs Amendment. Our country has a great history of welcoming those in need, particularly the most vulnerable, such as unaccompanied children.

"Refugees, like all people, are treasured human beings made in the image of God who deserve safety, freedom, and the opportunity to flourish. Jesus commands us to care for the most vulnerable among us."

He said the Government should have been "commended" for its original decision to take the refugees and provide aid but that "to end the scheme now, when such a small proportion have actually entered the country, is regrettable".

He continued: "I very much hope that the Government will reconsider this decision, and work with church groups and others to find a sustainable and compassionate solution that allows those most in need to find sanctuary in our country."