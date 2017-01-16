Ellie Goulding urges: help change lives by bidding in the homeless helpline auction

Ellie Goulding has told how she had found homelessness “hard to see” from a young age – as she offered the chance to meet her as a prize in the final auction for our charity appeal.

The singer’s offer of a meet and greet and two tickets to watch an upcoming live show is the headline lot in the online fundraising auction, which is launched on Tuesday.

It comes as the star announced she had become an ambassador for Centrepoint, the charity which The Independent is supporting through the Young and Homeless Helpline appeal.

We are helping the charity launch the first national helpline for youngsters aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of life on the streets – as well as funding the vital services to which they could be referred. Currently, Centrepoint estimates that up to a third of young people seeking help with homelessness are turned away unaided by English local authorities.

Goulding, who has previously backed our appeal and has visited homeless shelters in the past two months to highlight the issues, said: “Homelessness has always been something I’ve found hard to see and hard to take in and hard to understand since I was very young.

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I am so happy to join Centrepoint as one of their new ambassadors to help support such a serious issue in the UK – youth homelessness.

“This final auction will help push these funds, so please check it out and bid on a lot to help change lives.”

Among the other lots to feature in the online auction are luxury holidays including a family stay in Zimbabwe, the chance to train with double silver medal-winning Olympian Jazz Carlin, signed Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace football shirts.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Independent readers, more than £2m has already been raised for the appeal.