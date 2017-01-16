Bid for the chance to meet Ellie Goulding and train with an Olympic medalist at the final Homeless Helpline auction

Today we launch our final online auction of lots to raise money in support of our Young and Homeless Helpline charity appeal.

You can now bid for the chance to meet Ellie Goulding, enjoy a luxury stay in Africa, and train with double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin.

We are raising funds for Centrepoint to launch a Freephone number and online service to ensure thousands of young people facing or experiencing homelessness get the support they need.

Proceeds will also fund the vital services to which callers could be referred.

The auction is powered by Givergy, which enables charities to raise cash by offering bidders the chance to win exclusive items and experiences.

Bidding opens today and the auction closes at 9pm on Tuesday 31 January. For the Laughing Point prize, bidding will close early, at 9pm on Friday 20 January.

For more information about all the lots – including prizes that are not featured below – and to make your bid, visit: www.givergy.com/charity/centrepoint

ELLIE GOULDING

Win two tickets to watch Ellie Goulding in concert and the chance to meet the singer in person.

LUXURY ZIMBABWE

Experience one of the natural wonders of the world with your family with a four-night stay for four people at the luxury Victoria Falls Safari Suites in Zimbabwe. Staying minutes from the falls, guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast on the nearby Safari Lodge’s sundeck each morning, overlooking the watering hole frequented by giraffes, elephants, crocodiles, and more.

TRAIN WITH AN OLYMPIAN

Swimmer Jazz Carlin shone in the pool at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with two silver medals. She is offering the bid winner a one-hour coaching clinic at the Olympic-sized pool in Bath where she trained in the lead-up to the Rio Games.

LUXURY CROATIA

You and a friend can spend three nights at the five-star Sun Gardens hotel in Dubrovnik, with views over the Adriatic Sea, three oceanfront pools, jet-ski safaris and dinner at one of the hotel's many restaurants thrown in.

SUPERCAR EXPERIENCE

The lucky winner will have the chance to have a spin in a McLaren supercar, as well as experiencing a VIP tour of the McLaren Technology and Production Centre in Woking.

LUNCH WITH AN EDITOR

Since Sarah Sands took over the helm at our appeal partner the London Evening Standard, the paper’s audience has sky-rocketed, informing and entertaining almost two million Londoners on their daily commute. This is your chance to pick the brains of one the UK’s top editors over lunch.

SIGNED FOOTBALL SHIRTS

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Crystal Palace FC are offering lucky winners home shirt signed by their 2016/17 squads, featuring many of the first team players’ signatures. Each shirt is a separate lot.

FIVE-STAR WEEKEND

The prestigious five-star hotel in Northern Ireland, Culloden Estate and Spa, is offering the lucky winners a romantic two-night stay, with breakfast each morning and a dinner for two. Originally built as an official Palace for the Bishops of Down, the Culloden stands in 12 acres of beautiful secluded gardens and woodland.

MARTINI MASTERCLASS

Quintessentially British five-star hotel, Dukes, tucked away off St James’ street in Mayfair, is offering a group of four friends the chance to win an expert martini masterclass with award-winning head barman, Alessandro Palazzi.

GREEK GETAWAY

Set in a traditional Greek village, Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas is offering three nights for two people with breakfast included, and one dinner. A starting point for hikers and anyone who wants to visit the enchanting Zagorochoria villages.

FIVE-STAR CORFU

Stay at one of Corfu’s most iconic properties in this stunning Mediterranean retreat. MarBella Corfu is offering three nights' stay in a double room for two people with two complimentary meals a day for those looking to escape for a long weekend to the beautiful island location.

DESIGN A DESIGNER BAG

Design your own bespoke Radley bag at their head office which will then be made for you. Radley will also give you two of their 'Milbank' Handbags and an 'Exbury' purse.

LUXURY PERFUME

Win an extremely rare handcrafted clutch bag by British Luxury company Clive Christian. You will also receive the Original Collection trio of Perfumes – 1872, X and No.1, the world’s most expensive perfume – which fit perfectly inside.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TASTES

Take in a unique culinary experience with a meal to remember across four Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces restaurants on Buckingham Gate, starting with champagne and canapés in St. James’ Courtyard and including Michelin-starred Quilon. The dining experience for two is inspired by Phileas Fogg's journey from London, through India and includes an overnight stay.

LAUGHING POINT

Joe Lycett (Rex Features)

Win a box for four people at the Laughing Point comedy night with a free bottle of Champagne and a signed book and DVD from Joe Lycett, one of the comedians performing. The event on 23 January, organised by Centrepoint, is in aid of the Young and Homeless Helpline Appeal. This lot will be finishing at 9pm on Friday.

POLITICAL CARTOONS

Dave Brown, The Independent’s award-winning political cartoonist, has been tweaking the noses of the powerful and pompous for more than 40 years. There are two chances to win an original piece of his artwork – not a print or copy – and meet him for a cup of tea.

CRITIC FOR A DAY

The lucky winner will join David Smyth, music critic at our campaign partner the London Evening Standard, David Smyth, at a live gig. Enjoy the performance and then, if you’d like to, write a reader’s review that will be published on the Standard’s website.

IN A SPIN

Spinning centre Boom Cycle is offering one reader the opportunity to fill a class with 30 friends or work colleagues in need of a workout, at their Holborn or Shoreditch studios.

ROMANTIC STAY

An overnight night’s stay for two at the deluxe No. 131 hotel in Cheltenham, with a three-course dinner and cocktail masterclass thrown in.

CELEBRITY DINING

Stevie Parle (Joe Woodhouse)

Renowned chef Stevie Parle will design a collaborative menu with the winner at his restaurant Craft London which will then be served complimentary to the winner and three friends – and enjoyed by all other diners that evening.

BOOTCAMP FITNESS PRIZE

Keep up with your new year’s resolution to reach your fitness goals with a week at No1 Bootcamp in Norfolk. The winner is promised a week of fun and action to achieve healthy, realistic weight-loss goals.

COMEDY OF ERRORS

Laugh away the January blues with two best seats to Mischief Theatre’s Olivier-Award winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong followed by a meet and greet with the cast of the show.

STREET ART

British contemporary urban street artist Rich Simmonds is offering an original piece of art for one lucky winner. Just Be You Tiful is an original painting on paper, from an edition of five.