'No matter what you've been through, you can still turn dreams into reality' – the ex-homeless teenager building herself a better future

Kumba Kpakima became homeless after her mum died when she was just 15.

Now, though, after being helped by the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, she is living in her own flat and pursuing her dream of becoming a journalist.

Kumba, 18, is also supporting our fundraising for the Homeless Helpline and, after meeting Centrepoint patron Prince William at the appeal launch, she was invited to the newsroom of our campaign partner the Lonidon Evening Standard to learn about being a reporter.

Here she writes about her time with the news team and how the challenges she has overcome have spurred her on to achieve her goals.

I have always enjoyed writing so when I had the chance to do some journalism work experience I jumped at it.

I was nervous – I never expected to have an opportunity like this so early in my career.

And when I arrived the first thing I noticed was the sound of keyboards tapping, against an attentive silence. It was not what I expected. I had imagined people to be unfriendly and stressed out, but I was welcomed by friendly faces and soon I felt at ease.

Everyone is passionate about reporting the news in the best way possible, via social media, online, website and the paper.

Each person has an individual role to play within the company which makes everyone a leader.

I like that everyone works together to reach the same goal, even though their roles are completely different.

During my time there, I learned that being a good journalist takes diligence and passion.

It takes a lot of skill to find an interesting story, dig up the key information and keep the reader gripped.

And sometimes you have to come out of your comfort zone, which I did when I was asked to do my first vox pops.

This consisted of me asking strangers on the street for their opinion on the housing crisis and the cost of living in London.

It was intimidating at first. I was nervous to approach strangers, because I thought they would ignore me, which made it hard to get the conversation flowing.

But as I got used to talking to people, my confidence and communication skills grew and I started getting some interesting quotes.

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

I got the chance to work on my news sense, learnt about video-editing and my writing skills.

The other online reporters gave me tips on keeping my writing short and sweet and it is a lot harder than you would think – but I have been practising at home.

I loved my time at the paper and definitely want to come back and it me want to be a journalist even more than I did before and I am going to work hard to make this a reality.

I think the fact that I lost my mum at 15 and ended up living in a homeless hostel has made me more motivated than most people to want to work hard and achieve my goals.

I really am an example that, no matter what you have been through, you can still turn your dreams into a reality.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without Centrepoint. The charity has opened many doors and provided amazing opportunities for me.

The new Young and Homeless Helpline can offer all young people a way out of any negative experiences they may have had.

It will give people who are at risk of becoming homeless or who are homeless the support and practical advice they may need.

Centrepoint does not just say it will help you – it actually makes stuff happen. And the helpline will be able to do this for so many young people.

Homelessness does not have to mean that you cannot achieve your goals. It just means you have more reason to fight for your success.