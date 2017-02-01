The writer of a play that has won rave reviews for its portrayal of families living in temporary accommodation has revealed how he wanted to show the link between homelessness and austerity.

Speaking ahead of a debate about homelessness to be held at the National Theatre on Thursday evening, Alexander Zeldin explained how he came to write Love, a play about three families struggling in cramped temporary accommodation.

He told The Independent: “For the seventh year running, homelessness is on the rise in the UK.

“I wanted to show that homelessness, mental health, austerity – they’re all interlinked.”

​Zeldin has previously stated that “the theatre is a very powerful force”, and Love, now running at Birmingham Repertory Theatre – with 50p from every ticket sale going towards helping people at risk of homelessness – has certainly had the power to move audiences.

Audience members have been reduced to tears by the plight of Zeldin’s characters, and performances have been greeted by standing ovations and rave reviews. The play has been called “a masterpiece” and theatre’s “first truly great work for austerity Britain”.

Other reviewers have suggested that Love is “the kind of drama that could literally create political havoc and change lives”.

‘There’s an urgent need for forms of theatre that bring people together,’ says Zeldin

Zeldin said: “The response to the play has been overwhelming, and I think there’s an urgent need for forms of theatre that bring people together in ways that feel fresh. The theatre should be a place for debate, so it’s fitting that we’re having it at the National.”

Chairing the Homelessness – better or worse in 2017? debate at the National Theatre in London will be Sarah Sands, editor of the London Evening Standard, which is partnering with The Independent and youth homelessness charity Centrepoint on the Homeless Helpline Appeal.

Sands, who will later this year take over as editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said: “Homelessness is the stain on London’s conscience.

“In such an advanced and prosperous city, we must be able to find solutions to this. I hope the debate will be more than hand-wringing, it must be galvanising and specific. With an engaged audience and in a location that represents thought and hope, tonight’s debate promises to be significant."

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be represented on the debate panel by his deputy housing spokesman James Murray.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to help Londoners understand the scale of the problem,” Mr Murray said. “Londoners are all too aware of the number of people sleeping rough, but at the same time as that number has increased, the number of people in so-called temporary accommodation has also risen. Families in temporary accommodation are less visible than rough sleepers, but it [the experiences they go through] can be very disruptive.”

Completing the panel will be Centrepoint chief executive, Seyi Obakin, and Louise Walker, a spokesperson for the charity Shelter who also worked with Zeldin on developing Love.

Ms Walker, who also advised the Government on a recent report into the capital’s homelessness problem, knows her subject, having become homeless herself following the breakdown of her marriage.

She said: “It’s good to help present the wider picture, as there are so many different stereotypes around homelessness.

“People can become homeless because the rug has been pulled from their feet, not for something they’ve brought on themselves like an addiction.

“So many people in London have been made homeless because of rising rent, and are living pay cheque to pay cheque. But between Alex’s play, films like I, Daniel Blake and the Homeless Helpline campaign, the debate is moving forwards.”

Tickets for the Homelessness – better or worse in 2017? debate are available via the National Theatre website.