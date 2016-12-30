'Help us consign youth homelessness to the past' - Centrepoint's New Year's message for 2017

As a teenager, Matt Carlisle found himself homeless, and struggling to survive on the streets as he battled drink and drugs addictions.

“When I was 18,” he has admitted, “You wouldn’t have wanted me anywhere near you.”

But he turned his life around, and so far has dedicated much of the rest of it to turning round the lives of others.

Now 49, he is Centrepoint’s regional manager for central and west London, on the front line of the charity’s fight against youth homelessness.

Here, as The Independent and Centrepoint campaign for funds to establish the first nationwide Young and Homeless Helpline for 16 to 25-year-olds facing homelessness, Mr Carlisle delivers Centrepoint’s New Year’s message:

New Year is always a time for reflection; a time to take stock of your life and get yourself straight for the coming months. Maybe you want to get yourself in shape, or ease off the alcohol for a few weeks. Maybe you’ve decided to get your life admin sorted or start popping a bit of cash into a savings account.

But when you’re young and homeless, these are just dreams. All you really want is to get a safe roof over your head. Somewhere to call home, where you can invite your friends over to play video games and relax.

Such simple things.

At Centrepoint, we’re not just about putting a roof over a vulnerable young person’s head. Day after day, year after year, we help get their heads together, give them some stability and teach them how to run their own lives.

The numbers of homeless young people have been going up steadily every year. Unfortunately, this doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better. From family breakdowns to financial problems, anyone – and I do mean anyone – can find themselves in a situation of homelessness.

Family Breakdown: Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

Complex needs: Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless

Deprivation: Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing

Gang Crime: Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime

Exclusion From School: Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work

Leaving Care: Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation

Refugees: Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless

Imagine not having a bed to call your own. Having to go from one sofa to the next, exhausting the hospitality of those nearest to you. Having to live your life out of a bag. Going home with a stranger because it’s the only way to stay warm. This is a reality for some young people. A real life situation that is happening in your town, in your city, in 2017.

At Centrepoint, we are here to make sure that no young person goes unnoticed or unsupported. We need to stop this crisis. We need to get these young people back on their own two feet and living independent lives.

Matt Carlisle receiving his Contribution to Society Award from Prince William at a ceremony held at Kensington Palace in November ( Centrepoint )

It’s our mission to get every young person a job and a home.

Again, it’s a simple thing, but to do this we need your ongoing support. You have already proven yourselves to be amazing, and I want to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you that has already donated. Your help is so, so important.

From the helpline, to the health team. From skills and employability to sports for change. Centrepoint is here to make a real difference in young people’s lives.

So please, this year help us to achieve our mission, and one day soon we may just be able to say that youth homelessness is a thing of the past.

Happy New Year, and goodwill to you all.





