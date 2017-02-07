Could you help save a homeless young person from a life on the streets?

Charities have issued a call for volunteers to help staff the UK’s first helpline for homeless young people.

Thanks to more than £3m raised by The Independent’s Homeless Helpline Appeal, the Centrepoint Young and Homeless Helpline will launch on Monday 13 February.

Experts from Centrepoint will give vital early intervention housing and homelessness advice via a Freephone line to people aged 16 to 25 who are facing life on the streets.

Working alongside staff and volunteers from charity The Mix, callers will also get support on the complex issues that often lie behind homelessness, such as mental health or family breakdown.

The two charities have hailed the partnership as a “groundbreaking” in the level of support available to callers.

​Centrepoint and The Mix will share a call centre space in central London and work together to answer phones. Callers will be passed between the services depending on the type of support they need.

Both charities are now looking for volunteers, working remotely and in their call centre, to help staff their helplines and web services.

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

Centrepoint is initially looking for 50 volunteers to speak to callers and online users when its helpline expands this summer to include SMS, live web chat, and other forms of digital communication.

It has the staff and volunteers to man the helpline now, but wants to have more volunteers in place to meet an expected rise in demand as the number of young people accessing the helpline increases in the coming months.

The Mix, the UK’s leading youth advisory charity, is also looking to recruit 150 volunteers to sustain an expected boom in demand for its services.

It offers advice and counselling on topics including bullying, debt, drink, drugs and mental and sexual health, which can be the trigger for people ending up homeless.

Could you volunteer? Minimum time required: 2-3 hours+ a week. Helpful attributes: Good communicator and listener, IT skills, calmness under pressure, empathetic. Varied roles: Offering emotional support and signposting of services to young people through phone calls, emails, and webchat. Also web forum moderation and managing live chat groups. Locations: Can work from home or in call centre Training: Full training given on how to give support, and use equipment and systems For more information visit: www.themix.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering Or www.centrepoint.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer Or email: Helplinevolunteering@centrepoint.org

Chris Martin, chief executive of the Mix, said: “Many volunteers find the experience personally rewarding and empowering. It can be a great way to meet new people, share your own experiences, earn an accreditation and to make a big impact on the physical and mental well-being of young people in crisis.”

The Mix’s website services are visited by two million young people a year, including 520,960 aged under 25.

Some 20,000 people contacted its helpline, including 2,000 calls about housing support. Callers are given immediate support and signposted to other services which can give them longer term help.

Heather Devine, 35, The Mix’s office manager, who started off as a volunteer in October 2015, said: “I’d recommend volunteering. The hours are very flexible, and you the difference you can make to young people’s lives is incredible rewarding. We have noticed the surge in callers around homelessness, it’s a really massive issue.”

Paul Brocklehurst, senior Centrepoint helpline manager said: “This is a chance to intervene in young people’s lives when it’s most needed. You will play an integral part in these young people’s journeys to safety and success. And, as someone who began my career in this sector as a volunteer, I know this will be an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in the sector.

“People who have supported the Young and Homeless Helpline Appeal or been moved by the stories of young people we have helped can now be at the very front line of the battle against youth homelessness by being part of the delivery of the helpline itself.”

For more information: visit www.themix.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering or www.centrepoint.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer or email: Helplinevolunteering@centrepoint.org