Diners at Chiltern Firehouse and 500 other restaurants raise thousands of pounds for the homeless helpline

A campaign across London's restaurants raised more than £60,000 for The Independent and Centrepoint's Young and Homeless Helpline appeal.

The initiative was organised for a number of charities by StreetSmart, a campaign which raises funds from the capital's diners to help the homeless.

Throughout November and December, a pound was added to the bill in more than 500 restaurants and gastropubs, including Chiltern Firehouse, The River Cafe and Polpo as well as the restaurants at Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Harvey Nichols.

"We see a growing number of young people need emergency accommodation at a time when there are fewer hostel spaces," said Glenn Pougnet, StreetSmart's director.

"As a result they can end up sofa-surfing, in squats, sharing overcrowded rooms or even riding night buses. StreetSmart hopes Centrepoint's dedicated helpline will be a step forward in reducing the number of young people ending up in crisis."

This year the most money was raised by Fortnum & Mason, followed by the MEATliquor group. Of the Centrepoint donation, £40,000 was provided by Selfridges customers.

"We have been a supporter of StreetSmart for years," said Yiannis Papoutsis, co-founder of MEATliquor. "It's important for us to know that the money raised gets to people who need it."

The causes of homelessness







7 show all The causes of homelessness











1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

StreetSmart was founded in 1998, and since then its annual campaign has raised more than £8.4m in total, helping hundreds of people back to independence and employment. The charity is sponsored by Deutsche Bank, who pay its running costs and ensure that all money raised goes directly to the causes.

In addition to The Independent’s Centrepoint appeal, money raised from the campaign will go to 30 grassroots charities across the capital.

"We find restaurants and diners are keen to give when they know that every penny of their donation is going to help those in need," added Pougnet. The support of Deutsche Bank over the past 11 years has ensured we can deliver on that."

The Independent’s Young and Homeless Appeal has raised more than £2m for Centrepoint to launch a new Helpline for young people. It was launched in response to a call for action by Centrepoint's patron, the Duke of Cambridge.

Nearly 150,000 young people contact the government every year because they are homeless or about to become homeless. As well as housing support, the new helpline – in partnership with youth charity The Mix – will offer advice on everything from interview skills and budgeting to family issues.

"It's amazing that StreetSmart has decided to support the Young & Homeless appeal with one of their largest-ever donations," says Nick Connolly, Head of Corporate Development at Centrepoint. StreetSmart offers Londoners a simple way to make a real difference to local people through local businesses. We hope more restaurants sign up to the scheme next Christmas so that even more young and disadvantaged people can benefit."