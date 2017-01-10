Prince William becomes David Beckham on visit to Centrepoint hostel

The Duke of Cambridge has begun the New Year in surreal fashion, by becoming David Beckham.

On his first official engagement of 2017 – visiting a Centrepoint hostel to learn more about projects including the Young and Homeless Helpline being campaigned for by The Independent – the Duke found himself playing a guessing game with a group of young people.

This entailed trying to guess the name of the celebrity written on the Post-It note stuck to his forehead – a task which involved Prince William, heir to the British throne, asking 22-year-old Sherihan Sharif: “Am I famous?”

Sherihan, who has been supppported by Centrepoint and is now studying for a BSc in Psychology, chose not to question Prince William’s sanity, but assured him that yes, he was famous. But once the Duke had worked out that he was a footballer, Sherihan – not a keen football fan – struggled over whether or not he was a striker.

Within a few questions, however, the Duke worked out that he was – temporarily – David Beckham, whom he knows well thanks to his role as president of the Football Association. Sherihan was suitably quick at working out she was Usain Bolt, and afterwards said she found the Duke “quite funny”.

The game was part of a session at Centrepoint’s hostel in Ealing, west London, to help teach a group of young people how to prepare themselves for job interviews.

Since becoming patron of Centrepoint in 2005, the Duke has toured a number of the youth homelessness charity’s facilities and centres.

In 2009 he spent a night sleeping rough on the streets of London to draw attention to the plight of the homeless.

“He does things privately that he doesn't want Press about,” revealed Centrepoint’s chief executive Seyi Obakin. “He just wants to meet young people and talk to them, find out what is happening for them, find out what he can do to help. And he does that quietly.”

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Duke has already said that the Young and Homeless Helpline presents “the chance to save young lives.”

“Over the past decade,” he said in November, “I have met hundreds of courageous and inspiring young people trying to escape homelessness. Unfortunately, their courage alone is not enough.”

The helpline will provide a nationwide Freephone number allowing 16 to 25-year-olds facing homelessness to talk to advice workers and to be directed towards the most appropriate support services.

Because Centrepoint has joined forces with youth advisory charity The Mix on the project, the helpline will assist young people not just with immediate housing needs, but also with a whole range of issues that can often trigger homelessness like mental health problems or family breakdown.

It is also hoped the helpline will alleviate a situation where Centrepoint estimates that up to one in three young people seeking help because they are homeless or about to become homeless are turned away unaided by English local councils.

With Centrepoint analysis of YouGov polling suggesting that 56 per cent of young people wouldn’t know what help they were entitled to if facing homelessness, frontline staff and young people helped by the charity have said the helpline will be “a lifeline”.

The helpline is due to launch in February.

Mr Obakin said: “I'm expecting that the Duke will answer the first call to the helpline.”