Tesco to raise money for the homeless helpline in more than 500 stores

Tesco has begun a major fundraising drive across its London stores to support The Independent and Centrepoint’s Homeless Helpline Appeal.

From Thursday, in the four days leading up to the launch of the Centrepoint Young and Homeless Helpline on Monday February 13, the supermarket giant’s staff will raise money at more than 500 of its Tesco Express, Metro and Super stores.

Workers in fancy dress or wearing Centrepoint T-shirts and jackets will be in different stores across the capital each day, encouraging shoppers to put donations into branded buckets.

Our appeal has already brought in more than £3m to start the helpline, the first nationwide Freephone number and web support service for people aged 16 to 25 facing homelessness.

Its logo will be displayed on posters in Tesco stores in the run-up to the launch.

The Tesco fundraising will help ensure the long-term future of the helpline and support other vital support services for young people living in Centrepoint accommodation.

Martin Smith, the supermarket’s London Convenience Director, said: “We’re always looking at ways to support communities and we’re delighted to pledge our support to the Homeless Helpline campaign.

“Over 500 of our stores in London will be fundraising over the weekend and we’d like to thank customers and colleagues for their support.

“The campaign builds on work we are doing to provide surplus food from our stores to help those in need and I am confident the helpline can offer vital support to help prevent homelessness.”

Adrian Connell, area manager for central London, said: “Working in central London, you can’t miss the extent of the homelessness problems, and I believe there are more and more young people each year. We are glad to help.”

The causes of homelessness







7 show all The causes of homelessness











1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

Singer-songwriter Nicola Hogg, 25, who won best song at the Gigs busking competition organised by the Mayor of London last year, will be performing at Tesco Metros in Regent Street, Soho and Covent Garden over the weekend to help bring in crowds.

She said: “I busk a lot on the Underground, and in central London you can see every day how serious the issue of homelessness is. I’m really pleased to be raising awareness of the issue and the difference the helpline will make.”

Charlotte Surman, Corporate Development Manager at Centrepoint said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have Tesco behind our campaign and we thank everyone who is going to donate. Having Tesco help promote the helpline in the run-up to the launch is also invaluable.”

Tesco is the latest high level supporter of the Young and Homeless Helpline.

Companies to give their backing include ASOS and Deliveroo, while Prime Minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, singer Ellie Goulding and model Kate Moss have all given their support.

The helpline is being launched to combat the growing youth homelessness crisis nationwide.

Each year, more than 1500,000 young people ask local authorities for help with homelessness; of these at least 30,000 are turned away with no advice.

Amid cuts to local authority funding ,increased pressure on housing and a postcode lottery in the support that young people receive, the Centrepoint Young and Homeless Helpline will give callers access to the best support, advice and expertise to give them the best chance of avoiding homelessness.

With Centrepoint working on the helpline alongside staff and volunteers from charity The Mix, callers will also get support on the complex issues behind homelessness, such as mental health or family breakdown, to help prevent people ending up on the streets at all.