Sir Tom Jones will return to The Voice UK when the show makes its debut on ITV after he previously slammed the BBC for firing him from the line-up in 2015.

The Voice UK moved channels when ITV acquired the rights to it last year, after a five-series run on BBC One.

Sir Tom will be joined on the panel on the series by Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson and rock star Gavin Rossdale.

Long-running coach will.i.am - the only star to have appeared on every series - will complete the line-up for the singing competition, set to air in 2017.

Welsh singing veteran Sir Tom said: “I'm looking forward to returning to my big red chair on The Voice UK.

“I had some great times on the show and I can't wait to again discover and help some brand new talent. And of course be back with my pal will.i.am.”

The 76-year-old singer previously acted as a coach for the first four series, winning the first in 2012 with his act Leanne Mitchell.

He left before the fifth series in 2016 and criticised the BBC as having “sub-standard behaviour” for axing him from the show with just a 24-hour warning.

He claimed to have been ditched from the series “with no consultation or conversation of any kind”.

Upon his return, he will have US music artist and actress Hudson and British rock star Rossdale by his side, as well as his former panel cohort will.i.am, 41.

1/5 The Voice's producers wanted Jones to boast about the famous people he has sung with but he has so far proved resistant. Or so he seems to think. 'That would be showing off,' he says, 'and I don't want people to think I'm showing off, you know?' Julian Broad

2/5 Jones says: 'I don't want to be name-dropping too much here, but Elvis Presley always hated musicals so I stayed well clear' Julian Broad

3/5 Famous friends: Jones with Elvis in 1969 Rex Features

4/5 Jones with his son and manager Mark in 1987 Rex Features

5/5 Jones recently made his acting debut in 'King of Teds' - which was, he says, effectively the story of his life. 'A fella from a small town, two girlfriends, got one pregnant, married her' Sky Arts

Hudson, 35, rose to prominence on American Idol 2004, coming in seventh place but going on to have a successful music and Hollywood career.

Her litany of credits include a best supporting actress Academy Award for 2006 musical Dreamgirls and a Grammy Award for her self-titled debut album in 2009.

She said: “I couldn't be more excited to join the amazing panel of coaches on The Voice UK!

“The UK has always been so supportive of me since the beginning of my career so I'm really looking forward to sharing my point of view with the contestants and especially Team JHUD.”

Rossdale, 48, is known for being a member of 1990s rock group Bush, whose debut album Sixteen Stone is certified six times multi-platinum.

He is also known for his high-profile marriage and subsequent split earlier this year from No Doubt star Gwen Stefani, and for being the father of model and Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe.

Rossdale said he is “so thrilled to be joining The Voice UK” after previously appearing as a guest on the US version of the series two years ago.

He added: “I have always been extremely proud to fly the flag for British rock music and I can't wait to join this incredible panel and help discover some new talent.”

Siobhan Greene, head of entertainment, ITV Network, said: “We are absolutely chuffed to bits with the line up for the launch of The Voice UK on ITV.

“All four coaches are global artists in the music industry and are at the top of their game.”

Emma Willis will return to present after joining the programme in 2014.

The winner will take home a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records, home to acts including Take That, Ellie Goulding and The 1975.

The Voice UK will air on ITV early next year.

