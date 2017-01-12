Police are still completely bemused as to how an iron gate stolen from one of Nazi Germany’s biggest concentration camps ended up in Norwegian countryside.

Detectives, who have completed their investigation, say they have no clue as to how the metal door from Dachau reached a small village near Bergen more than 1,100 miles away.

The 100kg black iron gate, bearing the infamous slogan ‘Arbeit macht frei (work will set you free), was stolen in November 2014.

Dachau was the first Nazi concentration camp in 1933 to hold political prisoners Getty

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the crime “appalling”, before it was discovered in December in Gaupås after an anonymous tip-off.

“We do not know the gate’s history. We have no information on how it ended up in Gaupås,” said police inspector Paal Duley, speaking to the city’s tabloid Bergensavisen on Tuesday.

No DNA traces have reportedly been found, no arrests have been made and the Ministry of Culture have been asked how best to transport it back to Germany.

History of Nazi Germany to be revised as diaries of Hitler confidante Alfred Rosenberg are tracked down in US







9 show all History of Nazi Germany to be revised as diaries of Hitler confidante Alfred Rosenberg are tracked down in US















1/9 Adolf Hitler (right) with Alfred Rosenberg, pages of whose long-lost diary have surfaced this week Getty Images

2/9 German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (standing, centre) at a party meeting in Munich, circa 1925. Also present are Alfred Rosenberg, left, with crossed hands (Getty Images)

3/9 From left to right: Wilhelm Frick; Joseph Goebbels; German dictator Adolf Hitler; Ernst Roehm; politico-military leader Hermann Goering; Alfred Rosenberg; Heinrich Himmler (Getty Images) Getty Images

4/9 Nazi leader Adolf Hitler greets long-serving party members at the Sternecker Brewery in Munich, 9 November 1933. Among those present are Alfred Rosenberg (left) (Getty Images)

5/9 A portrait of nazi top official Alfred Rosenberg (1893-1946) taken on September 8, 1937. Rosenberg was an influential member of the Nazi Party (Getty Images)

6/9 German Nazi politician Alfred Rosenberg (1893 - 1946) at a meeting of the leaders of the German Girls Association in Potsdam Castle (Getty Images)

7/9 Circa 1940: Nazi minister for the occupied Baltic States, Alfred Rosenberg (1883 - 1946) is greeted by Hitler youths in Kiev, Ukraine (Getty Images)

8/9 21 of the 22 nazi leaders accused of crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity during the World War II listen to the prosecution 01 October 1946 at the Nuremberg court. From left to right, third row: Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrob, Wilhelm Keitel, Ernst Kaltenbrunner, Alfred Rosenberg, Hans Frank, Wihelm Frick, Julius Streicher, Walther Funk and Hjalmar Schacht et al (Getty Images)

9/9 Adolf Hitler, Alfred Rosenberg (left) and Dr Friedrich Weber of the Freikorps Oberland (Oberland Free Corps), during the Munich Putsch (Getty Images)

The gate was a 1965 replica of the original one, when the camp opened as a memorial site.

Dachau, which lies around 12 miles north-west of Munich, was the first of the Nazi concentration camps in 1933 when it opened just two months after Adolf Hitler became Chancellor.

Originally set up to incarcerate political prisoners, it slaughtered 32,000 including Jews, not including thousands more who were undocumented.

Approximately 800,000 people visit each year.

Karl Freller, head of the Bavarian Memorial Foundation, said in December: “It is a relief to me that this original evidence of the Nazis' cynicism and contempt for humans has been rediscovered.”