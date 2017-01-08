Former Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani 'dies aged 82'

The former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died aged 82, according to local media reports.

Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, was a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country's turbulent politics.

The official IRNA news agency reported earlier on Sunday that Rafsanjani was taken to a public hospital north of Tehran.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Mohammad Hashemi, his brother, as saying that Rafsanjani was in good condition.

