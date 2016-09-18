Amal Clooney and Boris Johnson are set to unveil a plan to begin collecting evidence of ISIS’s “abhorrent crimes”.

The pair are widely expected to urge world governments, NGO's and other organisations to join the campaign for justice for the victims of the so-called ‘Islamic State’ at the UN in New York tomorrow.

The meeting comes only days after Ms Clooney addressed the UN and spoke of how she was “ashamed” of the organisation's failure to “to prevent or even punish” Isis for the crimes it had inflicted upon the Yazidi community in Iraq and Syria.

In an address, introducing Nadia Murad - a Yazidi woman who was captured by Isis and trafficked as a sex slave and is now a UN ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking for the UN’s Drugs and Crime body - Ms Clooney spoke of how she was “ashamed” that “not a single member of Isis has been prosecuted in a court anywhere in the world for crimes committed against the Yazidi” people.

The Yazidis, who are regarded by Isis as “devil worshippers” due to their non-Islamic beliefs, have been targets of Isis violence since 2014 when 50,000 Yazidi’s went into hiding in the Sinhar mountains in Northern Iraq after a wave of massacres and executions.

Isis also capture, rape and traffic Yazidi women and girls, even producing a pamphlet on “Questions and Answers on Taking Captives and Slaves” which featured answers to questions such as: “Is it permissible to have intercourse with a female slave who has not reached puberty?”

Mrs Clooney, who has in the past represented the former President of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed as well as the Azerbaijani journalist, Khadija Ismayilova, is set to act as counsel for the Yazidi people at the International Criminal Court (ICC) where she plans to seek accountability by Isis for the genocide, rape, enslavement and the trafficking of Yazidi women and girls.

Speaking ahead of the meeting which will be attended by the Foreign Minister’s of Iraq and Belgium, as well as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr Johnson said: “We have united to defeat Daesh, now we must unite to bring them to justice. That needs to include looking at ways for the UN to support the vital task of gathering evidence about their abhorrent crimes.

“The global campaign will seek justice for all Daesh's victims, bringing the international community together in defiance of Daesh's efforts to stoke division and hate”.