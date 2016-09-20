Three days after delivering a damning speech to the United Nations about its failure to prosecute members of Isis for the ‘genocide' it is committing against the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq, Amal Clooney has called on world leaders to step up action against the terror group by bringing members before courts of law.

On Friday, the renowned human rights lawyer told delegates gathered at the UN she was “ashamed” more steps had not been taken against the terror group as she introduced Nadia Murad, a woman who was captured in northern Iraq in 2014 and trafficked as a sex slave by Isis before eventually escaping.

Speaking to Today after addressing the UN, Clooney continued to admonish world leaders for their inaction. “I think the international community should be ashamed that they haven't done more for the Yazidis," she said.

“It’s been harrowing to hear the testimony from girls as young as 11 and 12. Still, we haven’t been able to do something about it.”

Clooney argued it is not enough to simply bomb Isis. “You can’t kill an idea that way. I think one of the ways to take action against that is to expose their brutality and their corruption and partly you can do that through trials.”

When it was suggested she was being "courageous" in choosing to represent Ms Murad, Clooney was unequivocal: “I don’t think anyone can feel that they are being courageous compared to what Nadia is doing."

Clooney said the 23-year-old has received very specific threats from Isis after becoming an advocate for Yazidi women. After being pressed again on the risk to her own personal safety, she replied: “This is something I discussed with my husband (the actor George Clooney) before I would take on something like this. We are aware of some of the risks involved and he was moved for the same reasons. He understood. This is my work.”

Ms Murad has been appointed a UN Goodwill Ambassador and is being represented by Clooney, who is arguing Isis should be brought before an international court and prosecuted for genocide.

At a meeting held additionally to the UN General Assembly summit, Ms Murad asked: “Why is a survivor like me knocking on the door of the International Court of Justice to get justice?”