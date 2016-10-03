Amber Rudd has revealed that she worked as an “aristocracy coordinator” on hit British film Four Weddings and a Funeral because the filmmakers could not afford to pay extras.
The Home Secretary said a “friend of a friend” asked her to arrange for people in “smart wedding outfits” to appear in the background during the wedding scenes of the movie, which stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.
She also revealed that when the film took off in the United States, she had to bargain for she and the extras to keep their seats at the UK premiere, describing it as her “first negotiation”.
Speaking at a Times Red Box fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Ms Rudd said: “We all have certain political hinterlands certainly and that was a particularly unusual proposal I got when I was on maternity leave at the time, it was 23 years ago.
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?
-
1/27 Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Getty Images
-
2/27 Priti Patel
Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary
PA
-
3/27 Alun Cairns
Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary
Reuters
-
4/27 Karen Bradley
Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Rex
-
5/27 Greg Clark
Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
PA
-
6/27 James Brokenshire
James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
PA
-
7/27 Stephen Crabb
Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary
PA
-
8/27 Theresa Villiers
Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on
Getty Images
-
9/27 Chris Grayling
Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary
PA
-
10/27 Damien Green
Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary
Getty
-
11/27 Liz Truss
Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary
Getty Images
-
12/27 Patrick McLoughlin
Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Getty Images
-
13/27 Justine Greening
Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary
Getty Images
-
14/27 Gavin Williamson
Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip
Reuters
-
15/27 Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary
Getty Images
-
16/27 Nicky Morgan
Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary
Reuters
-
17/27 Michael Gove
Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary
Reuters
-
18/27 John Whittingdale
John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary
EPA
-
19/27 Oliver Letwin
Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet
PA
-
20/27 Philip Hammond
The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor
EPA
-
21/27 Boris Johnson
Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary
Getty
-
22/27 Amber Rudd
Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary
PA
-
23/27 Michael Fallon
Stays as Defence Secretary
AP
-
24/27 Liam Fox
The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade
PA
-
25/27 David Davis
The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister
PA
-
26/27 George Osborne
Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government
GETTY
-
27/27 David Mundell
The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary
Getty Images
“And a friend of a friend called up and said 'we're making a small British film and we can't afford to pay extras and what we need is some people in some smart wedding outfits hanging out at weddings'.
“I think I was about the fourth or fifth person they asked so I said 'how much will you pay these people?'
“And bearing in mind this was 23 years ago, he said to me 'we'll pay them £100 a day'.
“I said well, no problem.
“So it worked out that if you wanted to put on a smart frock or wedding outfit of some form and call a number, (I) could arrange for you to have £100 a day to hang out in the background of a small British film, that's what I did.”
She added: “They made up that particular title (aristocracy coordinator) - not ideal for someone who went into politics I have to say.”
Press Association.
- More about:
- Amber Rudd