Andy Cohen diagnosed with skin cancer after being urged to check out black dot on lip
Watch What Happens Live host says he was a former ‘tanorexic’ and initially dismissed spot as nothing
The Independent Online
Andy Cohen has discussed how he was diagnosed with skin cancer after being urged to check out a black dot on his lip by Kelly Ripa.
The Watch What Happens Live host appeared alongside Ripa on her show Live With Kelly and thanked her for being adamant that he visit a doctor after noticing a black spot on his lip.
Cohen, 48, said he initially dismissed the spot as nothing but Ripa and her husband were “dogmatic” about him getting it checked out.
People news in pictures
People news in pictures
-
1/31 31 October 2016
Emma Watson attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
2/31 31 October 2016
British Actress award winner Felicity Jones attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
3/31 31 October 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
4/31 31 October 2016
Olivia Colman attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
5/31 31 October 2016
Ella Purnell arrives at Claridge's Hotel in London to attend the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
PA wire
-
6/31 31 October 2016
Keira Knightley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
7/31 31 October 2016
Elizabeth Hurley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
8/31 31 October 2016
Tinie Tempah attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
9/31 31 October 2016
Joely Richardson attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
10/31 31 October 2016
Gillian Anderson attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel
Getty
-
11/31
Actor Jane Seymour poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
12/31
Singer Pixie Lott attends the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Getty
-
13/31
Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
14/31
British Artist of the Year honoree Felicity Jones poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
15/31
Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
16/31
Samuel L. Jackson (L) and wife LaTanya Richardson pose at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
17/31
Actor Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
18/31
Actor Ewan McGregor accepts with the Britannia Humanitarian Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
19/31
Actor Jodie Foster accepts the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
20/31
Comedian Ricky Gervais accepts the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
21/31
Director Ang Lee accepts the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California,
Reuters
-
22/31
Actor Tom Hanks presents actress Felicity Jones the British Artist of the year award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
23/31
Actor Felicity Jones accepts the British Artist of the year award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Reuters
-
24/31 25 October 2016
Director Ron Howard and cast members Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones pose at a special screening of 'Inferno' at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California
Reuters
-
25/31 25 October 2016
Bethann Hardison, Iman and Carolyn Miles attend the 4th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at The Plaza hotel in New York City
Getty
-
26/31 25 October 2016
Actor Hugh Laurie reacts, as actor Stephen Fry speaks, before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California
Reuters
-
27/31 25 October 2016
Hugh Laurie's unveiled Star is seen during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Laurie was the recipient of the 2,593rd Walk of Fame Star in the category of Television
Getty
-
28/31 25 October 2016
Actor Hugh Laurie poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California
Reuters
-
29/31 25 October 2016
Hugh Laurie shows off his socks while standing on his just unveiled Star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Getty
-
30/31 24 October 2016
Model Jourdan Dunn attends the Second Annual 'InStyle Awards' in Los Angeles
Getty
-
31/31 24 October 2016
Helen Mirren at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles
Reuters
After eventually visiting a dermatologist Cohen, was diagnosed with a melanoma, a type of skin cancer which is particularly dangerous because it can spread to other parts of the body. It is thought to be partly caused by exposure to UV light.
“Finally, I did, and it was melanoma and they removed it and the whole thing, and I just want to thank you because you were so dogmatic,” Cohen told Ripa. The lip heals very well and I really had a chunk removed out of it. And it’s all fine.”
“I am tanorexic. I love the sun, I really do, but be careful,” he said. “And I, of course, never thought that that kind of thing would happen to me and it will change my relationship to the sun.”
- More about:
- Andy Cohen
- skin cancer