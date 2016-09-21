One of the most high-profile marriages has abruptly come to an end. Now statements are being released from all corners as they attempt to shape the story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce in the same way their comments shaped the story of their love.

Twice-divorced Jolie, 41, and once-divorced Pitt, 52, became one of Hollywood’s most prominent couples thanks to their mythic love story, public appearances, charitable work, activism and the affection they displayed towards each other in countless interview soundbites.

Key events have affected the perception of their relationship that saw so many claim to be devastated when it was done: The 2005 W Magazine spread of Pitt and Jolie playing an unhappily married couple in suburbia, a year before they confirmed their relationship, Jolie’s first interview with Vogue about how they fell in love after meeting on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith.

(AFP/Getty Images)

The strength of their relationship took on more significance to the public when Jolie praised Pitt for being "so loving and supportive” while she underwent a double mastectomy. Jolie had lost her mother to breast cancer and tests showed she had the “faulty” BRCA1 gene, leaving her 87 per cent at risk of developing breast cancer herself. In an op-ed for the New York Times, she wrote: “We knew this was the right thing to do for our family and that it would bring us closer. And it has.”

Jolie’s turn at directing her husband in By The Sea, the 2015 fictional journey into a marriage as it unravels, saw Jolie admit during filming: “You can absolutely madly love the same person you want to kill.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes







6 show all Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes









1/6 “I think it's a reality of marriage that you go through hard times and that you have to embrace those hard times and challenges and know that it's a part of your marriage and it’s the pulling through together that actually makes the bond.” - Jolie AFP/Getty Images

2/6 “There's a more profound feeling when I look back at all the things my wife and I have gone through; all the successes and failures and great passions and great fights and that we have that together is something I can’t quite get my arms around but, to me, it’s much more enticing than the newness of relationships.” - Pitt Getty

3/6 “[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear.” - Jolie Getty Images

4/6 “One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom.” - Pitt Getty Images for Cinema for Peac

5/6 “You get together and you're two individuals and you feel inspired by each other, you challenge each other, you complement each other, drive each other beautifully crazy.' - Jolie Getty Images

6/6 There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it" - Pitt Getty Images

What is said by both parties and those close to them over the next few days will forever shape the narrative of Brangelina's demise.

Jolie, apparently acutely aware of this, released her first statement through her lawyer after her decision to file made its way into the news. Then her manager released a second, this time to E!News, saying Jolie was acting in order to care for her family.

“Angelina will always do what's in the best interest of taking care of her family,” Geyer Kosinski said. “She appreciates everyone's understanding of their need for privacy at this time.“

Brad Pitt

The actor responded to his estranged wife’s decision to file for divorce in a statement hours after it was revealed by the entertainment site TMZ. He said their children’s wellbeing was paramount.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids.

“I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Cinema for Peace Gala ceremony at the Konzerthaus Am Gendarmenmarkt during day five of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Cinema for Peace)

George Clooney

The actor was visibly taken aback when asked by CNN for his opinion on the split and had to ask for clarification on what had actually happened.

“I feel very sorry then,” he said after it was explained to him that Jolie had filed. “That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that.”

Clooney added, “This is the first I've heard of it.”

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 2007 (Getty)

Jon Voight

Jolie’s father was equally shocked at the news and voiced his “concern” for his daughter.

The 77-year-old told Inside Edition: “It’s very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this.”

On Jennifer Aniston

After Aniston endured 10 years of being dragged into something she had not been a part of for the entire decade, it was inevitable that she would suddenly find her name trending on social media. Twitter was flooded with Friends memes portraying Aniston as feeling smug or finally having closure, willfully ignoring her successful career, relationships, recent marriage and essay on the treatment of high-profile women. She has not commented on the furore.

Experts

Divorce lawyers are now speculating on how the couple will continue to parent their six children and divide their sizeable fortune, estimated to be in the region of $400 million. TMZ claims Jolie has filed for physical custody of their children and legal joint custody. According to a filing the site claims to have seen, Jolie has not asked for spousal support.

Ayesha Vardag, one of Britain’s top divorce lawyers who has represented a number of high-profile clients, said the location of their 2014 wedding ceremony could affect how they choose to proceed. The self-described ‘diva of divorce’ told the Independent: “It’s not clear whether Brad and Angelina have a prenup, but as they married in France they may have opted for a marital property regime which could limit the financial claims they could make. Without some or other sort of marriage contract, a Californian divorce would be based on community of property - sharing the fruits of the marriage. Where you have two individuals with great independent wealth, though, neither may choose to make a claim at all.“