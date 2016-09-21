Angelina Jolie's most important speech has nothing to do with her divorce from Brad Pitt

"Brangelina" is no more. The reaction, particularly on social media, has encompassed everything from disbelief, sadness and intense apathy.

But amid the couple's split, some have started sharing Angelina Jolie's contribution to humanitarian causes - highlighting one particularly inspiring speech.

When Angelina was awarded with the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2013 for her charitable work with United Nations Refugee Agency, she took to the stage and delivered a powerful speech about luck and opportunity.

Clutching her Oscar statuette, the actress said: "I have never understood why some people are lucky enough to be born with the chance that I had, to have this path in life and why across the world, there is a woman just like me.

"With the same abilities and the same desires, same work ethic and love for her family, who would most likely make better films and better speeches.

"Only she sits in a refugee camp, and she has no voice. She worries about what her children will eat, how to keep them safe, and if they’ll ever be allowed to return home.

"I don’t know why this is my life and that’s hers. I don’t understand that but I will do as my mother asked, and I will do the best I can with this life, to be of use."

Social media users have been circulating footage of the speech in attempt to steer focus from the divorce and highlight her contribution to helping the world's refugee crisis.

One person wrote on Facebook: "Ignore the tabloid bulls***. This is the Woman. The Person. We all need to live a life that truly matters.... And is of use."

Angelina gave her speech in LA's Grand Ballroom to a crowd of Hollywood’s finest, including Brad Pitt, who she addressed directly, saying: "My love, your guidance and support make everything that I do possible."

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is presented to an "individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry."

Angelina was appointed Special Envoy for the UNHCR in 2012, and has since focused on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level.

Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes.