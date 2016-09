How the tabloids pitted Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston against each other

Testimony to the fact even the seemingly perfect, fairytale marriages of the rich and famous can arrive at an abrupt end, Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after just two years of marriage.

The Hollywood super couple, known in the media by their shared moniker 'Brangelina', tied the knot at Chateau Miraval in the quaint French village of Correns in 2014 - eight years after first confirming their relationship.

But while some headlines gushed about the “beauty” of their wedding day, others honed in on Jennifer Aniston, painting her as an unfulfilled pariah who would be forever destined to singledom.

With TMZ reporting Jolie is filing for physical custody of their children and for Pitt to have visitation and joint legal custody, the years of pitting Jolie against Aniston relished by tabloids has come back to the surface.

The most shocking celebrity divorces







20 show all The most shocking celebrity divorces





































1/20 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are understood to have reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings. Heard, 30, has dismissed her petition for a restraining order against Depp She has reportedly accepted a $7 million settlement

2/20 The news about their split came after their 10-year wedding anniversary in June 2015 and despite all the reports, many fans didn't believe it could be true until Ben and Jen revealed their plans to divorce Getty Images

3/20 Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their split after 13 years of marriage in August 2015 after Gavin was rumored to have had an affair with the family nanny Getty Images for L.A.M.B.

4/20 Melanie and Antonio managed to make their marriage last 18 years before it was revealed in June 2014 that Melanie was divorcing Antonio Getty Images for Children's Hosp

5/20 In October 2013 they shared that they had separated after three years of marriage Getty Images

6/20 Tom Cruise announced that "Kate has filed for divorce" in June 2012. The couple were married for more than five years Getty Images

7/20 Heidi and Seal's separation was announced in 2012 Getty Images

8/20 Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that Russell Brand told her he was divorcing her in a text message. The couple split just 14 months after getting married in India in 2010 Getty Images

9/20 In November 2011, Demi filed for divorce, saying, "As a woman, a mother and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life" Getty Images

10/20 In July 2011, J Lo and Marc released a statement saying, "We have decided to end our marriage. This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters" Getty Images

11/20 Gwyneth and Chris were married for more than 10 years and had 2 children together when they announced that they were "consciously uncoupling" Getty Images for Entertainment I

12/20 After one of the most renowned cheating scandals of all time, Tiger Woods reportedly paid €89 million to his ex-wife in their 2010 divorce. As part of the settlement, the golfer also had to pay €48 million towards the couple's mortgage by January of this year Getty Images

13/20 Madonna and filmmaker Guy Ritchie were married for eight years before splitting in 2008. The pop star reportedly paid Ritchie between €67 and €81 million, including the value of their London pub, the Punchbowl and their country home Getty Images

14/20 Heather Mills was awarded £24.3m in her bitter divorce from Sir Paul McCartney

15/20 Sarko and Cecilia: The true cost of Nicolas Sarkozy's split from wife Cécilia and remarriage to the (occasional) nude model Carla Bruni can be counted in two ways: first, in the unpleasant headlines surrounding the manner in which Cécilia was treated; and second, in the French opinion polls, which show Sarko as the most unpopular president in living memory GETTY IMAGES

16/20 Bruce and Demi Moore: Divorce doesn't get better than this. After 13 years of marriage, they split in 2000, sharing custody of three daughters. Willis is so chummy with his ex that he attended her wedding to Ashton Kutcher. "Demi is the mother of my children and Ashton is the stepfather of my children. I'm thrilled that [he] turned out to be such a great guy," he gushed GETTY IMAGES

17/20 Tom and Nicole: It took some time, but when the biggest Hollywood divorce of the 1990s was finally concluded, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman allowed themselves a brief, celebratory punch of the air before getting on with life. They happily share custody of two adopted children, and both maintain (in public, at least) that they have "no regrets" about their relationship GETTY IMAGES

18/20 Brad and Jennifer First: Jennifer Aniston had to cope with reports that her husband, Brad Pitt, was playing away with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith. Then, she suffered the indignity, amid rumours about her alleged refusal to have children, of seeing T-shirts bearing the slogan, "I'll have your baby, Brad" become a must-have fashion accessory GETTY IMAGES

19/20 Charles and Diana: It's never easy to keep a sense of proportion about divorce. But when the chosen medium for announcing your separation is an announcement by the prime minister to the House of Commons, it is almost impossible. Charles and Diana's marital troubles inspired the greatest tabloid feeding-frenzy of modern times - with tragic results Getty Images

20/20 Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor: If Taylor made a habit of nasty divorces, her life would hardly have been worth living: the actress has married no fewer than eight times, to seven different husbands. Most of her marriages ended (relatively) amicably. Richard Burton enjoyed divorcing her in 1974 so much that he remarried her in 1975, then divorced her again in 1976 Getty Images

For years, Aniston and Pitt's marriage was widely viewed as a 'success' - something of a rarity in Hollywood. For this reason, there was an uproar when they announced they had decided to split in January 2005. Within two months, Aniston filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was then finalised on 2 October 2005.

Throughout these proceedings, speculation raged about Pitt's involvement with Jolie. After meeting on the set of Mr And Mrs Smith while they played married spies, Jolie and Pitt were spotted together repeatedly yet strenuously denied they were together.

After Pitt and Jolie confirmed they were a couple, papers ran stories with snide headlines dubbing Jolie a “homewrecker” and Aniston an undateable woman destined for a loveless life. They claimed the pair hated each other.

From the Team Jolie and Team Aniston T-shirts which flew off the shelves to the never-ending tabloid and supermarket gossip mag stories comparing and contrasting the two women, the tabloid press could get enough of depicting the situation as a love triangle.

Meanwhile, Aniston told of how she was hounded by indefatigable 24-hour paparazzi taking stock of every move she took.

As the years followed, gossip sites continued to dine out on the faux feud and Aniston struggled to shake off this image, becoming something of a pity party, with papers speculating over whether she would ever find love. Even her marrying Justin Theroux in 2015 did not do away with references to the triangle.

While the two women tended to bear the brunt of the gossip, Pitt appeared to be impervious. As recently as January 2015, gossip columns claimed that Aniston and Jolie avoided each other on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Of course, neither Jolie or Aniston asked for this unrelenting comparison.

“It’s ridiculous — that the two names have to go into the same sentence and there has to be a compare-and-despair thing,” Aniston told The New York Times in January 2015.

“I don’t want to give any fuel to the fire,” she also said, politely cutting the talk of Jolie short after about “30 seconds.”