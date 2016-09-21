Angelina Jolie has said she will always do what is in the best interest of her family after announcing she is divorcing her husband of two years Brad Pitt.

The couple, who began their relationship 11 years ago, announced their separation on Tuesday. Jolie filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing irreconcilable differences and asked for full physical custody of their children, according to celebrity gossip site TMZ.

News of their impending divorce sent shockwaves through celebrity media and the internet with fans grieving over the end of a relationship which has been marked by an ever-expanding brood of children, both Jolie and Pitt gushing over each other to the press and their public solidarity through difficult life events such as Jolie’s double mastectomy.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes







6 show all Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes









1/6 “I think it's a reality of marriage that you go through hard times and that you have to embrace those hard times and challenges and know that it's a part of your marriage and it’s the pulling through together that actually makes the bond.” - Jolie AFP/Getty Images

2/6 “There's a more profound feeling when I look back at all the things my wife and I have gone through; all the successes and failures and great passions and great fights and that we have that together is something I can’t quite get my arms around but, to me, it’s much more enticing than the newness of relationships.” - Pitt Getty

3/6 “[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear.” - Jolie Getty Images

4/6 “One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom.” - Pitt Getty Images for Cinema for Peac

5/6 “You get together and you're two individuals and you feel inspired by each other, you challenge each other, you complement each other, drive each other beautifully crazy.' - Jolie Getty Images

6/6 There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it" - Pitt Getty Images

After releasing an initial statement through her lawyer confirming the divorce and saying the decision was “made for the health of the family”, Jolie’s manager Geyer Kosinski told E! News: “Angelina will aways do what’s in the best interest of taking care of her family. She appreciates everyone’s understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Pitt has also responded to the news separately in a statement saying he is "very saddened" by the divorce. "What matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time," he said.

While the circumstances surrounding their break-up are currently unknown and unconfirmed, Jolie’s father Jon Voight suggested “something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this”.