President Barack Obama did not hold back the humour while doling out his last set of Presidential Medals of Freedom on Tuesday, especially when it came to Michael Jordan.

At one point taking aim at Jordan’s acting chops by referring to the basketball great as “the guy from ‘Space Jam,’ ” Mr Obama also earned laughs by referencing this year’s most viral Jordan-related joke - his famous meme.

Dubbed “Crying Jordan,” the meme exploded within the online sports world this year, with people using it to mock anyone who found themselves on the losing side.

“Michael Jordan is … more than just an Internet meme,” Mr Obama said to the chuckling crowd that came to see Jordan and 20 other individuals receive the country’s highest civilian honor. “There is a reason you call someone the Michael Jordan of [something]. They know what you’re talking about because Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of greatness. He is the definition of somebody so good at what they do that everybody recognizes it. That’s pretty rare.”

Barack Obama hands out his final Presidential Medal of Freedom awards







10 show all Barack Obama hands out his final Presidential Medal of Freedom awards

















1/10 Tom Hanks Barack Obama smiles before presenting actor Tom Hanks with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Getty

2/10 Cicely Tyson President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Cicely Tyson Getty

3/10 Michael Jordan Michael Jordan waits to receive his medal Getty

4/10 Melinda and Bill Gates Melinda and Bill Gates receive their medals Getty

5/10 Ellen DeGeneres and Robert De Niro Robert De Niro comforts Ellen DeGeneres after she becomes emotional accepting her medal Getty

6/10 Eduardo Padron President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to higher education advocate and Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron

7/10 Diana Ross Diana Ross and President Obama Getty

8/10 Robert De Niro Obama awards Robert De Niro the Presidential Medal of Freedom Getty

9/10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Barack Obama congratulates National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Getty

10/10 Ellen DeGeneres Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wipes away tears as her citation is read before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama Getty

Those kind words proved enough to make Jordan nearly - you guessed it - cry.

Which means, yes, the Internet, is back at it again.

The original Crying Jordan photo was snapped in 2009 by Associated Press photographer Stephan Savoia, who captured an emotional Jordan as he prepared to deliver his Hall of Fame speech. His Airness was brought to tears when the audience gave him a long standing ovation.

©The Washington Post