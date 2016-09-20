A BBC correspondent has shared the emotional moment she was reunited with a Syrian refugee family she last saw in war-torn Damascus two years ago.

Lyse Doucet, the corporation's veteran Chief International Correspondent, surprisingly bumped into the family when reporting at a picnic for Syrian refugees in Toronto, Canada. While filming, she saw the Sabbagh family who she last saw in the Syrian capital in 2014 when she was reporting on the civil war which has ravaged the nation for five years.

In a clip of the reunion which was broadcast on BBC World News, Doucet runs up to a woman and emotionally embraces her. She then greets the children and welcomes them to Canada, lifting a little boy into her arms.

The other Alan Kurdis: Refugee children who survived the journey







8 show all The other Alan Kurdis: Refugee children who survived the journey













1/8 Basheer Basheer, a 3-year-old Syrian boy, lying on his father leg, lives with his family in a rent-free house as part of NRC's shelter programme in the village of Bair-Ras, in Irbid governorate, northern Jordan. Photo 11 October 2015 NRC/Hussein Amri

2/8 Hisham Mustafa has fled from Aleppo, and is currently at Idomeni in Greece. Here he is playing with his nephew Hisham, 3 NRC/Tiril Skarstein

3/8 Ahmaydi Bouchra Little Ahmaydi, 3, and her family of eight fled from fighting in Mali to the Goudebo camp in Burkina Faso in 2013. Neither of her two older sisters went to school in Mali. The whole family lives in a tent that is approx. 7m x 6m. The family bed is stored outside to make space inside the shelter during day time. In the evenings, they carry the bed back in. NRC/Ingrid Prestetun

4/8 Farah Farah, 4, lives with her family in Irbid in a rent-free apartment. She stays home with her mother as her four sisters and three brothers leave for the day to their various schools. Photo 11t October 2015 NRC/Hussein Amri

5/8 Batane Yacouba Batane Yacouba, 4, lives with his two older sisters and his mother in the Goudebo camp in Burkina Faso. A Tuareg family, they were forced to flee Mali fearing for their lives. Their father is dead NRC/Ingrid Prestetun

6/8 Hassan Syrian boy Redor, 12, plays with Hassan, 3, after arriving at the port in Chios, Greece NRC/Tiril Skarstein

7/8 Fatin Fatin, 4, and her family fled Syria to Irbid, northern Jordan. Her father has issued a birth certificate for her, in order for her to have access to health centres. NRC/Hussein Amri

8/8 Born a refugee Alice Digama (24) sits on the tent floor with her two-week-old baby. Her son is one of many children born a refugee. Alice was heavily pregnant when she escaped South Sudan and crossed the border into Uganda, after her husband left her for another wife NRC/Sofi Lundin

In 2014, Doucet visited the family at the home where an 11-year-old girl called Daad told the reporter she was suffering from nightmares, living in fear and was scared of the future after witnessing so much horror and destruction in her country. Now, showing Doucet her new bedroom, she says she leads a happy life and no longer has the nightmares.

Sweet surprise. A #Syria reunion in #Toronto #Canada - how life has changed for family Iast saw in Syria more than 2 yrs ago. BBC 2200 pic.twitter.com/wtr8EoOqfO — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) September 19, 2016

Canada has welcomed over 30,000 refugees in the last year alone and at the beginning of the year, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, personally greeted refugee children arriving at Toronto Pearson airport.

By contrast, last year David Cameron pledged the UK would take in 20,000 Syrian refugees over a five-year-period. Over the weekend, thousands of British protesters marched on Downing Street to demand the UK takes in more as thousands of desperate refugees continue to die making the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.