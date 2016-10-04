Caroline Aherne’s brother has lambasted her ex-husband Peter Hook over his claims the late Royle Family actress was abusive to him during their marriage.

The former New Order bassist, who was married to Aherne from 1994 to 1997, has written about their marriage in his new autobiography where he claims he “couldn’t in all good conscience” join the tributes to Aherne following her death from cancer in July because she was allegedly physically abusive to him throughout their marriage.

Hook claims Aherne scratched him, put cigarette buts out on his arm and attacked him with bottles, knives and chairs according to the Guardian. He says the alleged abuse contributed to his clinical depression.

“I was an abused husband and it’s embarrassing and you feel ashamed and you can’t tell anyone. I needed help,” he wrote.

1/8 Caroline Aherne (centre) with the cast of The Royle Family (left to right) Craig Cash, Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and Ralph Little at the premiere of the film Maybe Baby

2/8 In character as Mrs Merton, the aging agony aunt Youtube/screengrab

3/8 The Royle Family was written Caroline Aherne, left, in character as Denise Royle Youtube/screengrab

4/8 'Scorchio!' Caroline Aherne plays Chanel 9 weather girl Paula Fisch on The Fast Show Youtube/screengrab

5/8 Caroline Aherne (seated second right) with fellow cast members of The Fast Show (standing left to right) Simon Day, John Thomson and Mark Williams, (seated left to right) Paul Whitehouse, Arabella Weir and Charlie Higson. Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

6/8 Caroline Aherne attends the South Bank Awards Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

7/8 Caroline Aherne (centre) with fellow stars of The Royle Family Liz Smith (left) and Sue Johnston after they won the Comedy Award at the South Bank Awards, Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

8/8 Caroline Aherne with her BAFTA award for Best Talk Show for the Mrs Merton Christmas Show Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Aherne’s brother Patrick has responded, saying he is “disgusted” by the claims and labelled Hook an “excuse of a man”.

“I am so disgusted by the claims made by Peter Hook in most of the tabloids today,” he wrote on Facebook. “Hook was married to my sister over 20 years ago and they were divorced because the marriage did not work well. What sort of man would make these claims after the death of Caroline? Is this because she is not here to defend herself? Why did it take Hook 20 years to make these claims?

“I know the general public will now realise what type of individual Hook is and I sincerely hope that they do not waste their money on his book. R.I.P Caroline – the world knows you were an amazing woman. I do not think the world will be saying the same about that excuse of a man called Peter Hook.”

Aherne died at the age of 52 at her home in Greater Manchester following a cancer illness. She was born with a rare form of cancer in her retina and later developed bladder cancer. In 2014, she confirmed she had cancer for the third time after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

A representative for Hook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.