The daughter of actress Carrie Fisher has broken her silence about the death of her mother and grandmother, saying she had “no words” to describe how she felt when they died barely 24 hours apart.

Star Wars star Fisher, 60, died unexpectedly on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on board an plane from London to Los Angeles. Debbie Reynolds, a celebrated actress in her own right, and Fisher’s

mother, died the next day after suffering a possible stroke.

Billie Lourd, who has followed in the professional footsteps of her mother and grandmother, posted a photograph of the three of them on Instagram.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” wrote Loud, the star of 2015’s Scream Queens.

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Interview FULL - THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW - 2011

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Lourd is the only child of Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, from whom she split in 1994. She appeared with her mother and grandmother last the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Reynolds son, Todd, confirmed last week the two Hollywood stars are to be buried in a joint funeral.

Following Reynolds' death, he said: “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’, and then she was gone.”