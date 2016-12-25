Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a major cardiac event, her mother Debbie Reynolds announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The beloved, 60-year-old Star Wars actress suffered a heart attack while on an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was reportedly kept alive with CPR.

On Saturday, her brother, Todd Fisher, said she was in critical condition but has apparently improved.

“My daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition,” Reynolds, 84, wrote on her official Facebook page. “If there is any change, the family will share the information at that time. To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

At 19-years-old, she starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. She reprised the role last year in The Force Awakens when the character carried the title of General Leia Organa.

Her Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the series, said that he was shocked to hear of the incident.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” the 74-year-old told the Associated Press. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”