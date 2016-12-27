Carrie Fisher on her affair with Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, confirmed rumours of her affair with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford just a month before passing away.

Fisher died after she suffered a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles from London, where she had been promoting her memoir, The Princess Diarist, in which she revealed details of the three-month relationship.

It took place in 1976 when Fisher was 19 and Ford was a 33-year-old married father of two.

“It was so intense,” Fisher told People magazine. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.

“I looked over at Harrison. A hero’s face — a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow.

“How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?

“I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind.”

Ford was apparently shown a draft of the book before its release and was not thrilled at Fisher's decision to go public.

“He’s incredibly private. I feel a little bit bad about doing that to him,” she told NBC's Today show.

“But yes, I told him I had found the journals and that I was going to publish them. He sort of went, ‘lawyer.’

“When you’re on location, this is something I discovered, everything is permitted. I didn’t know that, I haven’t been on location since.”

Although the relationship only lasted a few months, Fisher said she still had feelings for her co-star.