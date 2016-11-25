Being harassed and intruded upon by the paparazzi has become something of a sad prerequisite for women living in the public eye.

Now exacerbated by social media and the cameras on smart phones everyone owns, having a private holiday without having it interrupted by unauthorised pictures being taken is becoming increasingly difficult.

Wealthy, successful and privileged, sympathy is rarely forthcoming when these women do complain about having their privacy violated.

Catherine Zeta-Jones found this out while on holiday with her husband Michael Douglas in Mexico. “P****d” after paparazzi captured a picture of Zeta-Jones in a bikini, the actress shared her own bikini pictures on Instagram.

“P****d the paparazzi photographed my ass, thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my ass,” she wrote on Instagram. “Always a better option for viewing.”

Cara Delevingne exacted her own revenge with ex-girlfriend Annie Clark by ambushing paparazzi waiting outside of her house with water pistols after attempts to get ‘up-skirt’ shots.

“I just find it sad that I can't live in my own city because for that reason,” she wrote on social media in September.

“If only I could make you feel the way you make me feel, I just hope that outside of this, you are able to feel empathy for others."