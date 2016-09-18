Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering from dementia.

The star found fame in the classic film The Sound of Music. She played the role of Liesl Von Trapp, the eldest daughter in the musical family. She famously performed the song 'Sixteen Going On Seventeen' in the Academy Award winning film.

She wrote two books about her experiences, titled Forever Liesl and Letter to Liesl.

Ms Carr's spokesman Harlan Boll said she died of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles.

20th Century Fox paid tribute to the star, writing on Twitter: "The Sound of Music lost a beloved member of the family w/ the passing of Charmian Carr. She will be forever missed.

