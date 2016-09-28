Colin Kaepernick has hit back at Donald Trump’s declaration the quarterback “should find another country that works better for him” and argued the Republican presidential candidate’s assertion is “ignorant”.

The 28-year-old NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers sparked a wide-reaching national debate about racial injustice since staging a protest against racial inequality in the US by choosing to kneel while the national anthem plays. His actions have prompted a number of athletes to follow suit, choosing to either sit, kneel or raise their fists during the anthem before games.

Kaepernick has condemned Mr Trump’s remarks about finding another country in the wake of his protests. “It’s a very ignorant statement that, if you don’t agree with what’s going on, hearing that if you want justice and liberty and freedom for all, then you should leave the country,” Kaepernick said on Tuesday at the 49ers’ practice facility.

Trumped! The best cartoons on 'The Donald'







9 show all Trumped! The best cartoons on 'The Donald'















1/9 Christian Adams for Daily Telegraph

2/9 Martin Rowson for The Guardian

3/9 Christian Adams for Daily Telegraph

4/9 Morten Morland for The Times

5/9 Bob Moran for Daily Telegraph

6/9 Christian Adams for Daily Telegraph

7/9 Morten Morland for The Times

8/9 KAL for The Economist

9/9 Martin Rowson for The Guardian

“He always says make America great again. Well, America has never been great for people of colour. And that’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time”.

After learning of Kaepernick’s protest, at the end of August Mr Trump argued it was a “terrible thing”.

“I think it's a terrible thing, and you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him,” the billionaire businessman told the Dori Monson Show, a conservative afternoon talk-radio program in the Seattle area. “Let him try. It won't happen.”

Kaepernick said he was not a fan of either of the presidential candidates and was not impressed with the debut presidential debate.

“It was embarrassing to watch that these are our two candidates,” he added on Tuesday.