Despite the fact Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt over a decade ago, the reaction of the Friends actress was one of immediate speculation following the news her former husband was divorcing Angelina Jolie.

Hours after the news of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce after two years of marriage surfaced, a host of gifs and memes of Aniston dancing with joy and giggling smugly flooded the internet. The next day the New York Post covered its entire front page with a picture of a laughing Aniston alongside the headline: “Brangelina 2004-2016”.

While the 47-year-old has not commented on the divorce (because, frankly, why should she?) her former co-star and best friend Courteney Cox has sought to drill Aniston’s exclusion from the narrative into everyone’s minds.

1/5 On being in charge of your own life: 'We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples.' Getty

2/5 On ageing: 'Being this side of 40 feels like what I should have felt being this side of 25: in my body, in my heart, happy with my life, and OK with whatever bumps in the road present themselves.' AFP/Getty

3/5 On what beauty is to her: 'Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived' Getty

4/5 On perfection: 'We are so overly critical of ourselves — with the obsession with perfection, trying to reach a goal that's unrealistic.' (Refinery 29) Getty

5/5 On us all being human 'There's nothing that separates us from you, because we all started at the same place. We all came out of nowhere.' Getty

“I feel like we’re exacerbating it by even talking about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight with a fed-up expression. “It’s not about her”

The long-running obsession into Aniston’s personal life stems from her divorce of Pitt and has subsequently included a never-ending cycle of pregnancy, marriage and break-up rumours and speculation.

In July, she addressed this in a blog for the Huffington Post, where she launched a blistering attack on tabloids for reducing women to their fertility and relationships.

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child,” she wrote. “We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples.”