Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were one of hollywood’s most iconic mother and daughter duos. Dying just a day apart, fans were barely able to process news of the Star Wars heroine’s death before they were faced with that of her mother.

Reynolds died at the age of 84 following a stroke on Wednesday. Her last words were: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie”. Her daughter suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week and died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

While the mother and daughter had highly different acting careers - Reynolds is best known for her starring role in 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain and Fisher rose to fame for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films - Hollywood ran in both of their veins.

In spite of the fact their relationship was by no means always easy or straightforward, their love persevered. So much so that the mother-and-daughter relationship is the subject of a HBO documentary set for release next year, aptly titled Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety. “Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie. The sudden loss of two women only magnify the importance of Fisher and Bloom capturing the material for the movie when they did.”

"If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable," she added while trying to hold back tears.

American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher ( Getty )

American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher ( Getty )

Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher ( Getty )

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ' ( Getty )

Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds ( Getty )

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







Fans of the Hollywood duo have honoured both mother and daughter with moving tributes.