Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s mother and Singin’ in the Rain’ star, dies at 84

Debbie Reynolds, the actress and pop star who starred in Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, died on Wednesday. She was 84.

She was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency and died just a few hours later, one day after her 60-year-old daughter Carrie Fisher died of complications from a heart attack on Tuesday.

