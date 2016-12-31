Todd Fisher has said it was his mother Debbie Reynolds’ “destiny” to die just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday, four days after suffering an apparent heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles after a press tour in London, leading to an outpouring of grief from Star Wars fans and co-stars.

A day later, Fisher’s passing was followed by her mother, Singin’ in the Rain actress Reynolds, who died aged 84 on Wednesday after a suspected stroke.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







9 show all Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher















1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

Reynolds’ other child with actor Eddie Fisher was Todd who has now said his mother did not die of a “broken heart” but instead put her death, just a mere 24 hours after her daughter’s, down to “destiny”.

“From the family’s perspective this is Debbie’s destiny,” the 58-year-old told ABC’s 2020 programme. “She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.

“She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie… Carrie was a force of nature in her own right, you know, it took another force of nature to bridle and work with that and she was great with her.”

Todd had previously said how his mother’s final words were that she wanted to be with Carrie, explaining that it was around half an hour after saying this that she too passed away.

“She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

Todd and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, are currently planning a joint funeral for Fisher and Reynolds and have said they will be buried next to each other in Los Angeles.

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind,” he said. "We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”