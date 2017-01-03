The line between reality tv and reality continues to blur.

Omarosa Manigault, a contestant in the first season of The Apprentice, is to get a White House job.

The Associated Press said that Ms Manigault, one of Mr Trump’s most high-profile African-American supporters, will work in public engagement for the next president.

Ms Manigault was spotted last month at Trump Tower (AP)

This will be her second tour of duty at the White House. She worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the administration of Bill Clinton.

Donald Trump lavishes praise on Dubai business partner during New Year's Eve speech

The Trump transition team did not respond to inquiries about Ms Manigault's role.

The former reality star joined New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York’s Times Square hosted by Fox News. She told the channel she had supported his campaign because “he’s a winner”.

Asked if she would be getting a White House job, she replied: “Of course”.