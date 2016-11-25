In any US administration, few jobs have more importance or sensitivity than that of White House counsel. It is that person’s job to advise the president on all legal matters concerning their administration.

For the incoming administration of Donald Trump, a President-elect who has already faced allegations that he is facing a conflict of interest between his private an presidential worlds, the job could hardly be more crucial.

On Friday, Mr Trump named Don McGahn, a partner at the company Jones Day and who is currently advising the transition effort, as that person to fill that role.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2016

“Don has a brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law,” Mr Trump said of the development, first reported by Reuters.

“He will play a critical role in our administration, and I am grateful that he is willing to serve our country at such a high-level capacity.”

Politico said Mr McGahn, who has longstanding familial ties to the Trump organisation and an “inside the Beltway’ background as a former chairman of the FEC, may be tasked with putting distance between the president-elect and his myriad of business interests.

Numerous observers have said these could present an unprecedented number of conflicts of interest and a potential Constitutional crisis for the incoming administration.

The current White House Counsel is Neil Eggleston.

