The campaign of Donald Trump has made a lot of strange comments over the month. This week was no different.

On Thursday, the campaign issued a statement claiming that Mr Trump had “shattered the glass ceiling for women”. Even though Mr Trump’s surprise victory in the November election blocked the US choosing its first woman president, the President-elect appears to believe he is breaking new ground in regard to gender.

The reason seems to be his promotion of Kellyanne Conway, his campaign advisor, to the position of counselor to the president. In that role she will be the highest ranking woman in the White House.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

The campaign claimed that Mr Trump’s victory on November 8th “also shattered the glass ceiling for women. Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election”.

ThinkProgress pointed out the apparent irony of Mr Trump claiming to have broken the glass ceiling, when he beat Hillary Clinton. During the campaign, Mr Trump repeatedly accused his rival of “playing the woman’s card”.

He was also accused of sexual assault by numerous women - allegations he denied - and was caught on camera boasting about how he could get away with such assaults because he was a celebrity.

The website said that while it was correct that Ms Conway is the first woman campaign manager to preside over a presidential victory, Al Gore’s 2000 campaign was managed by Donna Brazile. Like Ms Clinton, Mr Gore won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College after the intervention of the Supreme Court.