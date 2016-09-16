Donald Trump’s statement that he kisses his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump “with every chance [he] gets” has reportedly been edited out of the final cut of television show Dr Oz, where the Republican was discussing long-awaited details about his health.

His daughter joined the nominee on set Wednesday to pre-record the show in New York. She kissed television physician, Dr Oz, as she walked on stage and then kissed her 70-year-old father.

“It’s nice to see a dad kiss his daughter,” commented the host.

Mr Trump replied that he kisses his daughter as often as he could. The remark was intended as part of his pitch to female voters as he was about to describe his new proposals on paid maternity leave and child care, which his daughter has championed.

The comment, as described by several audience members, was edited out of the final show which aired on Thursday night.

The Dr Oz show could not be immediately reached for comment.

The nominee has landed in hot water before regarding his relationship with his daughter. He has said during interviews that if she were not his daughter he would date her.

In 2006 on The View he was asked how he would feel if she posed for Playboy magazine.

“It would be really disappointing — not really — but it would depend on what’s inside the magazine,” he said.

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Three years earlier, he told radio host Howard Stern that his daughter had the “best body” and had made a lot of money as a model.

The New York Times reported that in 1997 Mr Trump asked people if they though his 16-year-old daughter was “hot”.

An expose from the same publication in May reported on Mr Trump’s history of sexism against women, including making disparaging remarks and even “groping” female colleagues.

His daughter told CBS that she found the claims were inaccurate and “pretty disturbing”.

“I was bothered by it, but it’s [the story has] largely been discredited since,” she said.