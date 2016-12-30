A senior advisor to Donald Trump has suggested Barack Obama’s actions against Russia were motivated by a desire to “box in” his successor at the White House.

As the fall out from Mr Obama’s decision to deport 35 Russian diplomats over the alleged hacking during the election continued, it became clear Mr Trump had been handed a huge strategic headache even before he takes office.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin surprised many observers when he announced that he would not reciprocate by expelling US diplomats. Yet the RIA news agency quoted Mr Putin as saying he would consider the actions of the President-elect, when deciding on further steps in Russia-US relations.

Trump is more upset about Alec Baldwin impersonating him and pics showing he has double chin, than at Putin undermining our republic. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 30, 2016

Mr Trump’s only public response to Mr Obama’s actions has been to say that “it’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things”.

Yet Mr Trump will very quickly have to decide how to act. Does he continue with the sanctions and risk undermining his desire to build a new relationship with Russia, or does he lift them and leave himself open to criticism of being weak? Republicans on Capitol Hill favour sanctions against Russia.

On Thursday, the New York Times claimed that part of Mr Obama’s tactics had been to “box-in” Mr Trump. Subsequently, a senior adviser to the President-elect said it would be “very unfortunate” if domestic politics were involved.

“I will tell you that even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to quote ‘box in’ President-elect Trump,” Kellyanne Conway told CNN.

“That would be very unfortunate if politics were the motivating factor here. We can't help but think that's often true.“

Ms Conway, who will advise Mr Trump in the White House, added: “That is not the way that peaceful exchanges work in this democracy.”

Trump Tower evacuated after security scare

She also claimed the focus on Russia’s potential involvement in Democratic Party hacking - something that has been alleged by the US intelligence community - as something of a distraction.

“All we heard through the election was ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’,” she said. “Since the election, it’s just this fever pitch of accusations and insinuations.”

She said that hacks targeting the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, did not cause the Democrats to lose as much as their failed campaign strategy.

If Putin doesn't retaliates in kind as he would normally do by expelling Americans, it means he's counting on Trump to fix it all for him. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 29, 2016

“I don’t believe Vladimir Putin deterred her from competing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” she said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had proposed expelling 35 US diplomats after Mr Obama ordered the expulsions and sanctions on Thursday.

But Mr Putin said he would wait to see what steps Mr Trump takes after he assumes office on January 20. He even invited the children of US diplomats to a party in the Kremlin.

“We will not expel anyone,” Mr Putin said in a statement. “While keeping the right for retaliatory measures, we will not descend to the level of the ‘kitchen’, irresponsible diplomacy.”